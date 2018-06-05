Fourth annual HR Handball Invitational Raises more than $5,000 for 4-year-old diagnosed with DIPG

The fourth annual Hood River Handball Invitational was held on June 1-2 at the Elks Lodge in Hood River.

More than 40 players from all over Oregon and Washington, as well as California and Nevada travelled to Hood River to play handball, enjoy the town, and come together to support an incredible cause.

Players and fans rolled into Hood River on June 1 for some outdoor games ahead of competition on June 2.

A number of participants opted to start off with a round of golf at the Hood River Golf Course, but the majority of players stormed Oak Grove Park to kick start Oregon’s annual outdoor one-wall season.

The weather was absolutely perfect, and the players kept both courts at Oak Grove Park occupied all afternoon.

The Stenberg family provided a great hot dog barbecue and picnic, and the evening capped off with an hour-long 7-on-7 sand volleyball game.

The morning of June 2 was the beginning of the four-wall portion of the Hood River Invitational.

In the division-two bracket, eight teams completed a total of 16 matches which led to a very unique final matchup: father-daughter pair Dale and Jennifer Hinman matched up against mother-son duo Helen and Brian Stenberg.

Team Stenberg proved to be the slightly better pair on the day, defeating Team Hinman in two very close games.

The division-one bracket saw 12 teams complete a total of 24 matches, which also led to an interesting bracket of semifinalists.

The top half of the bracket saw defending champion Kyle English and his partner Henry Stender matched up against number one seeded World Players of Handball R48 top-eight professional, Vic Perez, and partner Nate Boyden.

Perez proved to be too much for English and Stender to handle, as Perez and Boyden rolled to the final.

The bottom half of the bracket saw two 40-plus pairings matched up, with Tom Stone and Adam Bogle taking on Troy Peterson and Andy Romanchock.



Peterson and Romanchock squeaked out a close win over Stone and Bogle to advance to the final.

Though outmatched by a top-eight pro, Peterson and Romanchock put up a good fight in the finals.

Peterson and Romanchock came within two points of forcing a tiebreaker in the second match, after dropping the first game 15-8, but Perez would eventually put his foot down and began shooting the ball in game two, running a number of consecutive points and passing Peterson and Romanchock to take the second game 15-13, securing the division-one invitational win for Perez and Boyden.

After the on-court action, players, family, friends, and fans gathered in the banquet room to eat, drink, celebrate, and most importantly, to hear the story of Vivian Rose Weaver.

Vivian Rose is a 4-year-old girl from Husum, Wash. who was diagnosed this year with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an inoperable form of brain cancer. DIPG diagnoses are regarded as terminal, as there is no known cure at this time.

However, there are experimental treatments that Weaver has been able to take part in, giving her supporters hope that she can defeat DIPG.

Her parents started the Vivian Rose Weaver Defeat DIPG Foundation, with the goal of raising money for DIPG research, as well as raising awareness about the disease.

Through entry fees, sponsorships, raffle ticket sales, and individual donations, the 2018 Hood River Invitational was able to raise more than $5,000 for the foundation.

If you would like to learn more about DIPG or join the fight to defeat DIPG, please visit vivianrosedipg.org.

A heartfelt thank you to the Hood River Handball Association, the Stenberg Family, the tournament sponsors and participants, and the World Players of Handball for making the Hood River Handball Invitational possible.