Gorge Grown starts Mobile Market again

Gorge Grown Food Network has re-launched its Mobile Farmers’ Market stops in Cascade Locks, Lyle, Hood River, and Sherman County. The market brings locally-grown produce, bread and other products to local communities. Cash, checks, Veggie Rx and WIC, and Senior Farmers Market Vouchers are accepted at all locations.

Find the Mobile Farmer Market at the following stops:

Cascade Locks:

Sundays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cascade Locks Farmers Market/Brigham Fish Market (681 WaNaPa St.)

Hood River:

Fridays, 2-3 p.m. at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living (Eighth and Pacific Avenue)

Lyle:

Fridays, 4-6 p.m., French’s Farm Wholesale Native Plant Nursery (620 State St.)

Moro:

First Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sherman County Farmers Market (Main Street)

Wasco:

First Saturday, 2-4 p.m. at The Depot (Clark Street)