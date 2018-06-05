HRV girls LAX players represent Oregon at Nationals Three receive all-state honors, eight all-league

The Oregon Girls National Lacrosse Team, consisting of 18 players selected throughout the state, competed in the National Lacrosse Tournament in Stony Brook, N.Y. over Memorial Day weekend.

Two of the 18 spots on the state’s national lacrosse team were represented by HRV girls lacrosse players Kathryn Koenig and Rebecca Kiyokawa.

More than 60 high school teams and 1,900 players took the field for the tournament.

The Oregon team went 4-0 at the tournament and won the Cayuga Division.

Koenig dominated draw controls and scored goals in all four games, while Kiyoakawa led the defense with multiple caused turnovers and ground balls.

The complete 2018 Oregon Girls National Lacrosse Team: Siena Davies (Lakeridge); Emma Deering (West Linn); Anna Klose (West Linn); Ziggy Berkoff (Jesuit); Tara David (Westview); Kate Denhart (Lincoln); Riley Drullinger (West Linn) Ella Gray (Jesuit)l Sydney Hankel (Sunset); Kylie Hix (Wilsonville); Kathryn Koenig (Hood River Valley); Grace Lee (Jesuit); Sofia Lee (Westview); Caria Lessick (Oregon City); Alma Nye (Oregon Episcopal School); Sara Ponce (Oregon Episcopal School); Ella Smith (Jesuit); Brooklyne Waddell (Wilsonville); and Rebecca Kiyokawa (Hood River Valley).

Along with the state’s national lacrosse team selection, Koenig and Kiyokawa were two of three HRV girls to be named to an all-state team following the end of the high school season.

Kiyokawa earned first team all-state honors, while Koenig and Abby Bartles made second team all-state.

For Kiyokawa and Koenig, the all-state honors come in consecutive years.

Not only were these three girls selected to all-state teams, but they also were a part of the eight total HRV girls to earn all-league honors this season, which is the most players ever selected to the first and second all-league teams for the HRV girls lacrosse program.

First team Portland League, all-league selections: Abby Bartles (junior); Katherine McElderry (senior); Kathryn Koenig (sophomore); Rebecca Kiyokawa (junior); Josie Peterson (junior); and Ella Rand (senior).

Second team all-league selections: Emma Norris (sophomore) and Alex Willis (junior).

Honorable mentions: Ashley Hendricks (senior) and Lauren Trumbull (senior).