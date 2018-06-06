MCEDD Spotlight: Good Medicine Tea

In July of 2013, Nikol Clark and Randy Goetz purchased the commercial property at 1029 May Street in Hood River, OR. Known for decades as the “Klahre House,” the turn-of-the-century Craftsman building had housed The Next Door and its Youth Outreach programs. When Nikol and Randy took over, the building was ready for a new chapter, and to have new life breathed into it.

The couple saw the opportunity to create their dream: a combination tea house and wellness center. The Good Medicine Lounge was born. For the next four years, the community around Good Medicine steadily grew, and the business activity grew and changed as well. The Wellness Center flourished with a wide variety of health practitioners finding a home in the cozy treatment rooms. The tea house became a local gathering place, and a quiet retreat in the heights.

Also in development was the Good Medicine Tea wholesale program and website store. As this side of the business began to come into its own, Nikol and Randy decided to embrace their wider sales and distribution network and devote the necessary time and resources to the success of Good Medicine Tea. They found a partner in Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD), which financed a small business loan in early 2018 through the Columbia River Gorge Oregon Investment Board fund.

The influx of capital has allowed Good Medicine Tea to take the necessary steps grow its wholesale and web sales programs. They have been able to support increased inventory to pursue larger customer accounts. These include exciting new partners such as Market of Choice grocery stores, which have taken on Good Medicine tea in all 11 of their Oregon locations, and Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort which brought Good Medicine Tea into all 8 of their on-mountain dining outlets. With increased customer demand comes increased labor needs, and MCEDD’s funding has allowed Good Medicine Tea to retain their staff of four employees that have expanded their roles in receiving, production, order fulfillment, shipping, and sales.

Good Medicine Tea can be found at a variety of grocers and specialty retailers throughout Hood River, White Salmon, and the Central Gorge. Their tea can also be purchased from their website at www.GoodMedicineTea.com. Choose the Local Pick-Up option and come into Good Medicine to grab your order! Call Good Medicine at 541 436-2540 to inquire about products or wholesale accounts for your retail or food service business.

The MCEDD loan program is available to entrepreneurs, start-up businesses, and existing businesses doing business in the five county (Sherman, Hood River, Wasco, Klickitat and Skamania) Mid-Columbia area. This loan program is part of MCEDD’s efforts to strengthen and support the region’s economy. For more information on MCEDD and Oregon Investment Board loan programs, visit www.mcedd.org.