Metcalfe, Noonan wed in Parkdale

Amy Metcalfe and Patrick Noonan were married Sept. 16, 2017, under the old growth trees at Miller Farm Retreat in Parkdale. Kate Rickers, sister of the groom, officiated.
Lauren Brown served as maid of honor.
The bride’s other attendants were Daniel Metcalfe, brother of the bride, Kayla Bohince, Miranda Woody, Kate Cassidy and Erin Terry. Best man was Dave Morrison. Groomsmen were Shane Ritchie, Kevin Lock, Weston Ackerman, Kevin Wilson and Mike Noonan, brother of the groom. Kenna Bohnice and Evelyn Rickers were flower girls.
Following a honeymoon in Belize, the couple purchased their first home in the greater Seattle area.
Amy grew up in Parkdale and is the daughter of Phil and Carol Metcalfe.
Patrick is the son of Tom and Marti Noonan of Fort Collins, Colo.
