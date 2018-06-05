Pet of the Week: Big Red ‘is a good boy’

No doubt about it, Big Red is a very good boy, and he’s been selected by volunteers as Hood River Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week.

Volunteers say this gorgeous bronze Pittie is 70 pounds of love and estimate that he’s about 3-5 years old.

He’s definitely stolen hearts at the shelter with his big goofy smile, happy energy and gentle demeanor. He’s got pretty good manners and is eager to please. Red gets along with most other calm dogs, and would love an active owner who could give him the exercise a big boy like him needs. Must also love cuddling and giving belly rubs! He may be a big ol’ Pittie, but he thinks he is a lap dog!

Big Red is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Big Red is $250.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.