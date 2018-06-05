POLICE LOG, May 14 to 20

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 16 — Hope Avenue, 1600 block — A 16-year-old female was cited for minor in possession of marijuana.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 20 — Sherman Avenue, 1200 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 16 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
May 16 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel. The female driver was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
May 18 — I-84 at exit 62 — Clio, Mich., resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and presenting an invalid document.
May 20 — Hood River — The Dalles resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 18 — Cascade Avenue and Second Street — Officer responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 14 — Button Bridge — Female arrested and lodged at NORCOR after violating the terms of her probation.
May 15 — I-84 at exit 64 — Male arrested for two warrants.
May 17 — Hood River — A male and female were arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass II. The male was also lodged on a warrant.
May 17 — Hood River — Washington male arrested on outstanding warrants. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 17 — Andys Street, 600 block — Theft of a bike stand reported.
May 19 — June Street, 700 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Sex offenses:
May 18 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a possible sex abuse that occurred about nine years prior within the city limits.
Other:
May 15 — Third Street, 1500 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The female did not go o school and had not been home.
May 15 — Hood River — Hood River male placed on a mental hold and transported to the hospital after attempting to harm himself.
May 17 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Information report was generated regarding a civil compromise.
May 17 — Jaymar — Minor cited for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment