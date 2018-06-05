POLICE LOG, May 14 to 20

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

May 16 — Hope Avenue, 1600 block — A 16-year-old female was cited for minor in possession of marijuana.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

May 20 — Sherman Avenue, 1200 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

May 16 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

May 16 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel. The female driver was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

May 18 — I-84 at exit 62 — Clio, Mich., resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and presenting an invalid document.

May 20 — Hood River — The Dalles resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

May 18 — Cascade Avenue and Second Street — Officer responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

May 14 — Button Bridge — Female arrested and lodged at NORCOR after violating the terms of her probation.

May 15 — I-84 at exit 64 — Male arrested for two warrants.

May 17 — Hood River — A male and female were arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass II. The male was also lodged on a warrant.

May 17 — Hood River — Washington male arrested on outstanding warrants. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

May 17 — Andys Street, 600 block — Theft of a bike stand reported.

May 19 — June Street, 700 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

Sex offenses:

May 18 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a possible sex abuse that occurred about nine years prior within the city limits.

Other:

May 15 — Third Street, 1500 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The female did not go o school and had not been home.

May 15 — Hood River — Hood River male placed on a mental hold and transported to the hospital after attempting to harm himself.

May 17 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Information report was generated regarding a civil compromise.

May 17 — Jaymar — Minor cited for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.