PRIDE Community Resource Fair

Columbia Gorge Pride organizers decided to take a different spin on the 2018 Pride celebration.

This year in place of a parade, plans are for a Fun Run/Walk and a community health resource fair and festival, on Saturday, June 30.

The festival/fair will be held in Hood River at Waterfront Park. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a Fun Run starting at 10 a.m. to kick off the festivities.

A speech from guest of honor, Gisella Contreras, a 2001 Hood River Valley High School graduate, and yoga, food, and a silent disco dance-off will follow.

Contreras, Miss Trans Oregon 2013, Queer Hero of The Year 2017 and a 2001 HRVHS graduate, was chosen because Gorge Pride “wants to honor folks from the Hood River community that may not have had an opportunity to be their authentic selves while living, working or attending school here,” according to a press release.

Gorge PRIDE Resource Fair is open to vendors. Contact cgpanew@gmail.com to get involved.