Yesteryears: High water swells Columbia in 1948

1918 — 100 years ago

After the recent cold spell, the weather has again cleared and that of the past few days has been hot enough to bring the strawberries rapidly to maturity. The demand for pickers and packers has rapidly increased and C.B. Green of the local government employment office reported yesterday that he did not have enough pickers to fill the demands.

Crowd Jams Museum Local history accounts will show it: Hood River County’s new museum officially became a part of community facilities on a sweltering Sunday in June 1978. It was on June 4 when blue-vested Lions Club members raised the flag shortly after 1:30 p.m., Lyle McAlexander played the salute to the colors on the trumpet, Jess Hutson led the flag salute, and the program began. What the record won’t show, though it was a focal point of the tributes, was the hundreds of volunteer hours and the thousands of dollars its backers raised to supplement federal revenue sharing money that built the structure at the Port of Hood River marina. Kent Lambert welcomed the visitors who jammed the reception area when the program started slightly ahead of schedule. There was a vocal number by Richard Duckwall after Rev. Ralph Wilde’s invocations, and County Administration Assistant Ken Kirby introduced the county commission. John Weber introduced port directors (it stands on port property) and Museum Board Chairman Helen Battey added her share of introductions and special recognitions. Main speakers were Grace Edginton Jordan, author, who spent her high school days in Hood River before going to the University of Oregon. Her remarks drew warm applause from the audience, and so did the vocal quartet composed of Forrest Moe, Russ Guppy, Alberta Kirkwood and Kathryn Oaks. — Hood River News, June 8, 1978

A few local industries, including the fruit canneries, will be affected by the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court this week held unconstitutional the child labor law enacted by Congress last year. The decision was based on the power of local communities to regulate such matters for themselves, holding it could not be interfered with by Congress.

1928 — 90 years ago

An urgent call is out for strawberry packers for Parkdale district. There is a very heavy crop of strawberries in that district, and it has been decided that as many as possible shall be packed and shipped out to the various markets. In view of this, General Manager Follenius, of the Apple Growers Association, asks all who can and are willing to pack strawberries to get in touch with Mrs. Ingalls at the Association Employment Bureau, phone 3193, immediately. He states that a real emergency exists and those who respond wil have a chance to earn some real good money. The wages for packing is 18 cents per crate, with a four cent bonus for those who stay with a grower the entire season.

1938 — 80 years ago

After a suggestion that the municipality of Hood River enter a contract to purchase about 125 kilowatt years of power from Bonneville Dam Monday night, it was decided that careful study be given to the proposal and to this end, a committee will devote considerable time to a complete investigation before reporting back to the council as a whole. Under the plan proposed, the city would extend its present service to street lighting and the lighting of the city hall to include lighting of schools and other public buildings, and the courthouse and, possibly, heating of some of the buildings included.

1948 — 70 years ago

Suzanne Zimmerman, leading woman backstroke swimmer in the United States, will be featured in an exhibition swim during the Water Safety Show, to be put on for the general public in connection with the dedication of Hood River County Memorial Swimming Pool this coming Sunday.

Continued high water in the swollen Columbia River was forecast Thursday as a six-inch increase was reported in the Snake River, which empties into the mighty Columbia. An increase might be expected in this region during the coming weekend, although flow of the Columbia has been under control of Bonneville engineers since Sunday of this week.

1958 — 60 years ago

Hood River County’s golden anniversary celebration was a step closer to reality this week as the chamber of commerce reported plans definitely underway on a conducted “family outing” trip to Eliot glacier on Mount Hood.

The trip, already set for July 6, will coincide with the county birthday party and the opening activities for Oregon’s 1959 centennial, the chamber hopes.

Recent rains have slowed down Oregon’s strawberry crop, but an urgent call for pickers to save the ripe fruit has been listed throughout the state’s strawberry areas. Prices to growers have remained unchanged from 12-13 cent level of last week.

1968 — 50 years ago

Hood River was a microcosm of a shocked and unbelieving United States Tuesday night as it learned of and watched the tragic shooting of Sen. Robert Kennedy. Black memories of Dallas in 1963 flooded the minds of viewers as television furnished live coverage of the shooting of a second Kennedy in less than five years.

Concerned over potential labor turmoil, a local fruit growers group has launched plans to feed information to farmers of what is and isn’t permissible. Robert Hukari, local Farm Bureau president, said this agency will seek the cooperation of the Hood River Traffic Association and Hood River Chamber of Commerce to get packets of materials to growers.

1978 — 40 years ago

The City Council decided by a 5-2 vote Tuesday night to settle on an urban growth boundary proposal that excluded the Tucker Road area south of Eliot Drive. Earlier in the meeting, a proposal would have included the Tucker Road “strip” as far as Booth Corner was set down in a 4-3 vote. The decision sets the stage for a public hearing scheduled for July 6 at the Hood River Inn. The Land Conservation and Development Commission has set the date to consider two contrasting proposals — the city’s and the county’s.

1988 — 30 years ago

Starting this fall, Hood River Valley High School students will be able to study college-level courses without leaving the local campus, thanks to an agreement with Treaty Oak Community College. Administrators from Treaty Oak and the Hood River County School District have identified several high school classes that will count towards a community college degree, and the arrangement will apply to students who attend the local high school during or after the 1988-1989 school year.

Negotiations between the Hood River City Council and offers of Hood River Memorial Hospital concerning a $6 million hospital expansion have progressed to the point that a plot of city property has moved into the picture. One-half of Coe Park Reservoir, a city park located directly north of the hospital, is being considered for the expansion. The second, most northern half of the parcel would remain a park, with improvements provided for by the hospital.

1998 — 20 years ago

The Hood River Valley harvested another fine crop Thursday. With a standing-room only crowd watching and cheering, a total of 238 seniors from Hood River Valley High School received their diplomas from Sue McCarthy, chairperson of the Hood River county School District Board. As a west wind whipped through Henderson Community Stadium, it was — for graduates, relatives, teachers and friends — a moment to remember.

The Culpepper & Merriweather Great Combined Circus will visit Hood River for two performances on June 9 at the Expo Center parking lot on the waterfront. An added feature this year, an “Endangered Species Act,” is free to the public.

2008 — 10 years ago

Hood River County has started examining how to make more from its log sales at a time when its revenues from timber have dropped steadily. The county relies on money from selling timber for about 40 percent of its current $10 million general fund reserves. But in years past, the county derived more than half of its income from log sales. County Commissioner Les Perkins said that is one reason the board has directed the forestry department to look into a niche marketing standard.

