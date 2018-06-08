Death Notices, June 9 edition

John Owre

John B.W. Owre passed away at home June 6, 2018, in Hood River, Ore.

John was born Dec. 17, 1962, and was 55 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore.

William McMunn

William Philip McMunn, age 89, a resident of Seneca, Ore., passed away May 31, 2018, at a local care facility.

Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

