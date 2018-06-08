Part of Seventh St. closed for two weeks as city continues water main installation

Seventh Street will be closed from Montello to Eugene street starting June 11, 24 hours a day for about two weeks.

The City of Hood River and Beam Excavating will be installing in Seventh Street a section of water main line and a pressure-reducing vault (subterranean concrete box) as part of a project that has led to street closures, detours and traffic restrictions for the past two months.

Drivers and pedestrians should note that the sections of Seventh and Montello and Seventh and Eugene will be closed intermittently during the construction on Seventh street.