Service announcements for June 9 edition:

Frank Gage

Frank Leroy Gage passed away with family by his side May 28, 2018, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Frank was born May 5, 1935, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing. A funeral will be held on Friday, June 8 at 1 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A reception will follow. A graveside service will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family. Look for a full obituary in an upcoming edition of the Hood River News.

Lillian Cunningham

Lillian Fern Cunningham passed away on June 5, 2018, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Lillian was born on Jan. 10, 1938, and was 80 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned to celebrate Lillian’s life and mourn her passing at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Graveside rites will follow at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.