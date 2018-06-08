Children’s Park build project needs volunteers for final push

The Hood River Children’s Park build project started Monday and is coming along, but remains behind schedule and struggling to get enough volunteers.

Building will continue through Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Shifts are 8 a.m. to noon, 12:30-4:30 p.m., and 5-8:30 p.m., with meals provided in-between.

“We’re still looking for many more folks to help with all shifts on all days of build,” said Megan Saunders, City Council Member and project liaison. People can work partial shifts, if time is limited.

“We really need people to pull this park together. No building experience or skills required — come by the park anytime to get involved,” Saunders said.

Childcare is available during all shifts, except for Sunday morning.

Teaching artist MacRae Wylde is creating the legacy wall using the name boards from the original park. He will be in the Children’s Park basketball court from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday working on this creation. Children 10-13 years old can join him and help with name board clean-up and painting.

Also, a potluck volunteer celebration is planned for 5 p.m. on Sunday at the park, recognizing the work done by volunteers this week. Mid-Columbia Association of Realtors will be grilling, but folks are asked to bring a side to share.