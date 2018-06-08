Henderson Stadium update

Construction crews started demolition of the old field at the Hood River Valley High School in May after the final track event was held at Henderson Stadium.

Heavy equipment was brought in and the grass field, goal posts, and track surface were removed. Removal of underground utilities followed shortly afterwards.

After the area was cleared of utilities and appurtenances, preparation of the field began.

During this time, the construction team encountered over-saturated soils, which are not suitable for the subbase of the track and field, said a press release.

The construction team, architect and consultants quickly identified possible solutions to the issue.

After multiple conference calls and soil sampling, the team decided to move forward with cement treatment of the existing soil. This work is set to begin the week of June 11th.

The district is working with the contractor to mitigate schedule impacts and remains hopeful that the target for completion by homecoming in the fall will still be achieved.

In addition to the work at Henderson Stadium, crews have been working on the removal and replacement of the roof above the gym.

By the end of the summer, much of the roof at HRVHS will have been replaced, along with other significant site security and mechanical improvements across HRVHS.