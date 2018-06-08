Letters to the Editor for June 9

Don’t punish everyone

My question to Brian Carlstrom and Paul Woolery: Why the sudden uproar to “phase out” fireworks on July 4th in Hood River County, when most people practice safe firework lighting? For starters, not lighting them in a wooded or dry grass area, instead using the sidewalk; and secondly having a water hose standing by along with a pail of water to distinguish the spent fireworks.

Yes, I know July is a hot, dry month and the kid did a terrible stunt in the Gorge, but why punish those of us who do it safely to celebrate Independence Day?

Ron Dunn

Dee

Walden champion

In today’s “right on or left out” news coverage, I’m happy to pass along this bulletin: Congressman Greg Walden has received the 2018 Champion of Health Care Innovation Award. So, let’s give him at least an avalanche of accolades for repealing arbitrary cuts to Medicare, ensuring access to essential Medicare Part B coverage and for helping to enact the prescription user fee that gives the Federal Drug Administration more resources to review new medicines more efficiently to ensure that patients have timely access to safe and effective medicines.

For more information, visit healthcarechampionaward.org/Walden.

Bill Davis

Hood River

Park help

If you haven’t yet had a chance to enjoy a few hours at the Children’s Park build site, try to come by this weekend. The organizers are wonderful at teaching volunteers how to do basic construction tasks. Even if you haven’t done this kind of thing before, they’ll find a way to fit you in and you’ll have a great time.

Four-hour shifts Saturday and Sunday start at 8 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. Just drop by at the start of the shift. The staff will be delighted to have you. And you’ll have the pleasure of helping your friends and neighbors build a community gathering place for our kids to enjoy for yet another generation or so.

Susan Garrett Crowley

Hood River

Gratitude

At this juncture of reflection on hitting the 60th birthday milestone (see “Park Your Age” by Kirby Neumann-Rea, May 30 edition), I would like to take a moment to express gratitude for our newspaper.

Before we moved to Hood River nearly 30 years ago, we subscribed to the paper to learn about our future community. That started a lifetime habit of reading the paper religiously twice a week (and I must say, the coverage has improved dramatically.) Over the years, whether it’s covering sports or arts that our children have been involved in, informing the community when an outside corporation has the audacity to write our zoning rules (cell towers), or sharing information about various non-profit projects or important justice issues, the Hood River News has done a great job of capturing the story accurately.

Along with many partners, my husband and I welcome six new Jesuit volunteer/Americorps young adults to Odell every August as they embark on service outreach to vulnerable populations. We always stress the importance of connecting with our local community by reading the Hood River News each week, and they often comment that they never knew a small-town newspaper could be so vibrant.

Recently, I came across a relevant quote by an editor of another small-town newspaper, Doug Caldwell, publisher of the Petoskey News-Review in Michigan about how small-town newspapers can thrive despite our internet age. Mr. Caldwell said, “Our readership recognizes the value of the local newspaper. We are the cheerleader, guardian and watchdog all rolled into one.” Well said.

Thank you, Kirby and to your professional staff for a stellar production which enriches our community through the power of the pen, the importance of civil discourse, and the value of a good story.

Becki Rawson

Hood River

HEALTH Media Club urges safe celebrations

Celebrate your accomplishments by being alcohol free. There are a variety of alcohol free alternatives available like non-alcoholic piña-coladas.

Maryfer Ortiz

Hood River

There are many other ways to celebrate your graduation without the use of alcoholic beverages and other recreational substances.

Alighery Jimenez

Hood River

There’s alternative ways to enjoy a celebration which don’t involve alcohol. Not all parties have to have alcoholic drinks or substance that manipulate our brains. There are alternative to these alcoholic beverages, so try them and enjoy life without drugs.

Lisbeth Castillo

Mt. Hood-Parkdale

To enjoy a graduation party there is no need to serve alcohol. There’re other ways to enjoy a party.

Ana Pille

Hood River