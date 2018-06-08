POLICE LOG, May 28 to June 3

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 1 — Second Street — Bingen resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine and lodged at NORCOR. In the same incident, a Hood River resident was arrested on the charge of misdemeanor unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 28 — Prospect Avenue — Criminal mischief III reported, but no arrests were made because the reporting party did not want to press charges.
May 29 — Oak Street, 400 block — Criminal mischief to a building reported (graffiti).
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 31 — Cascade Avenue — Male arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
May 31 — State Street, 300 block — Drug recognition evaluation performed on a subject suspended to driving under the influence of intoxicants.
June 2 — I-84 at exit 64 — Washington resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
June 2 — Marina Way — Cascade Locks female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 28 — Sieverkropp Drive, 500 block — Possible identity theft reported in which a Hood River resident was sent a phishing email to get information.
June 2 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Theft reported involving a senior and a credit/debit card.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 29 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred the day before.
May 29 — I-84 at exit 64 — Vehicle towed for driving uninsured.
May 31 — 20th Street — Two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 30 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male arrested on three outstanding warrants out of Coos County Circuit Court and lodged at NORCOR.
May 30 — Cascade Avenue — Female reported the violation of a restraining order.
June 1 — West Cascade — The Dalles resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a valid Wasco County Probation Detainer. In the same incident, a resident of Hood River was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft II reported.
May 29 — Portway Avenue, 700 block — Officer dispatched to a theft in progress, which was occurring behind a local brewery.
May 29 — Ruthton Park — An Oregon female was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm.
