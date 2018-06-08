SHERIFF LOG, May 9 to 24

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

May 21 — Cooper Spur Road, 10000 block — Male charged with disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a public safety officer.

May 21 — Baseline Drive, 4900 block — Deputy responded to a report of an unwanted subject. The male subject was arrested for criminal mischief and lodged at NORCOR.

May 22 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block — Criminal mischief reported; a truck was keyed.

May 24 — Allen Road, 6900 block — Male committed the crime of criminal trespass II. He was later arrested by The Dalles police and booked on warrants.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

May 18 — Cascade Locks — Stevenson male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangerment after he drove impaired with an underage female in the vehicle. BAC registered .12 percent.

May 18 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, along with multiple other charges.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

May 20 — Homestead Drive, 3500 block — Forgery and theft reported.

May 22 — Fletcher Drive, 3700 block — Identity theft reported.

May 24 — Methodist Road, 1000 block — Hood River resident reported theft of mail, including a check that later cashed fraudulently.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

May 16 — May Street, 1600 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.

May 21 — State Street, 300 block — Hit and run reported at Hatfield Park.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

May 17 — Hood River — Male arrested on a warrant out of Washington County.

May 18 — Odell Highway, 3500 block — Two individuals arrested for outstanding warrants.

May 23 — Tucker Road, 1700 block — Juvenile probation violation reported.

Theft or burglary:

May 17 — State Street, 300 block — Car prowl reported to have occurred at Viento State Park.

May 17 — Parkdale — Car prowl reported to have occurred at Pocket Creek.

Ma 19 — Oak Street, 500 block — Theft reported by a Hood River resident. The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered while parked at Post Canyon and personal belongings were taken.

May 21 — S.W. John Quincy Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — theft reported.

May 24 — Hood River — Theft reported to have occurred in the Pine Mont Staging Area.

May 24 — Lake Branch Road/Lost Lake End — Stolen items reported.

Sex offenses:

May 9 — Indian Creek Road — Deputies took a report of a sexual assault that had occurred that day.

May 10 — Indian Creek Road — Sexual assault reported to have occurred in approximately 2010.

May 10 — Indian Creek Road — Deputies received multiple tips regarding the same juvenile who had been the victim of a sexual assault two years prior.

Other:

May 10 — Bartlett Drive, 4000 block — Deputies responded to a report of a small child walking alone in an Odell neighborhood. The child was returned to her parents’ house.

May 10 — Lingren Road, 3200 block — Deputy collected property to be disposed of from a resident.

May 12 — Air Museum Road, 1600 block — Found wallet was turned in.

May 17 — Mt. Hood Meadows — Two females walked off the Umbrella Falls trail and were later located at the sewer treatment facility building by Mt. Hood Meadows Public Safety.

May 18 — Belmont, 2800 block — Illegal dumping on private property reported.

May 19 — Binns Hill Road — Found handgun reported.

May 24 — N.E. Forest Lane, 600 block, Cascade Locks — Two juvenile females cited for minor in possession of tobacco.

May 24 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile cited for driving while suspended.