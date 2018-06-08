Voigt returns home, provides new care options

Acupuncture and Chinese medicine “is the present and future of health care,” according to Peter Voigt, Peter Voigt Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine, who brings his blended practice to Hood River, joining Columbia River Chiropractic, the practice owned by father, Eric Voigt, DC.

Voigt grew up in Hood River, graduating from Hood River Valley High School in 1999. Voigt received his Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University and his MacOM from OCOM. Voigt said it is his “gift and his calling to be in the Gorge,” and that his philosophy is simple: “We can heal ourselves, no matter what. I have the tools and the training. Healing is my family’s passion. It’s what I was born to do,” he said.

He can treat chronic conditions from acute orthopedic care to pain management. Find the clinic on Facebook and is located at 509 Cascade Ave., Suite E, Columbia River Chiropractic.