Death Notices for June 13 edition: Clyde Smith, Sandra Hawke and James Caldwell

Clyde Smith

Clyde Walter Smith, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a Portland hospital on June 6, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

A memorial will be set at a later date.

Sandra Hawke

Sandra Darlene Hawke passed away with family by her side on June 9, 2018, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Sandra was born April 3, 1950, and was 68 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

James Caldwell

James Mason Caldwell, age 73, resident of The Dalles, passed away at home June 7, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.