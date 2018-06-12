Entertainment Update for June 13 edition

Chris Isaak kicks off Maryhill Winery Summer Concert Series on June 16

Saturday, June 16 — Chris Isaak. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will perform popular hits from the past and present. In his latest album, “First Comes the Night,” Isaak blends elements of country, rock, rockabilly and top-notch guitar playing.

Sunday, June 17 — Michael Franti & Spearhead. World-renowned musician, filmmaker and humanitarian who is recognized as a pioneering force in the music industry.

Saturday, Aug. 25 — Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite are on tour for their new album, “No Mercy in This Land.” Tickets at maryhillwinery.com. Gates open at 5 p.m., Concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tasting Room closes 90 minutes prior to gates opening.

Relay for Life features Lisa Mann

On Friday, June 15, from 7-9 p.m., a Relay for Life fundraiser will be held at Clock Tower Ales featuring blues bassist Lisa Mann. Mann’s Cascade Blues Association music awards include Contemporary Blues Act of the Year, Bass Player of the Year, and Northwest Recording of the Year.

Her influences run the gamut, from low down blues sisters Etta James and Koko Taylor, to singer-songwriters like Bonnie Raitt and R&B belters like Little Milton.” Clocktower Ales, 311 Union St., The Dalles; 541-705-3590.

‘Hops and Hogs Fest’ June 16

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce and Sedition Brewing Co. announces the first ever “The Gorge Hops & Hogs Fest,” on Saturday, June 16, a fun filled day showcasing Pacific Northwest Craft Breweries, a barbecue challenge, motorcycles and all ages activities in celebration of Father’s Day weekend. Weekend festivities will be held at The Lewis and Clark Festival Park in Historic Downtown.

Gorge Country Media Y102 will be broadcasting live. Pure Yoga, The Dalles, starts off the day with” Beer Yoga”, a great stretch and warm up for the day. There will be craft beer, barbecue, music, vendors, games and a variety of food options for purchase. The weekend celebration continues with “All Hail the Jeep” a military vehicle show presented by the Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum on Sunday June 17.

There is no cost for admission. You can purchase a beer mug with eight tokens for $20, additional tokens available. The Lewis and Clark Festival Park, W. First St., The Dalles.

Tango at Maryhill June 23

It’s a festive evening of tango, with the Columbia Gorge as a backdrop at the Maryhill Museum on Saturday, June 23, from 6-9 p.m. Beginning, novice and more experienced dancers are invited to take a lesson at 6 p.m. followed by dancing until 9 p.m. Come with a partner or solo.

Light refreshments included. Cost: $7 members / $10 non-members. Preregistration preferred but not required. Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.

‘Summer Reading’ begins June 16

The Hood River County Library District will kick off its annual Summer Reading Program on Saturday, June 16 at 2 p.m. at the Hood River branch.

Angel O’Casio will provide entertainment and the event will feature desserts from the WINGS program. The Summer Reading Program is for all ages. Read a book, listen to an audiobook, complete an activity or attend a library program to participate. Patrons can read or listen to anything they wish, including graphic novels and magazines.

The program will run at the new Cascade Locks branch, the Hood River branch, the Parkdale branch and at Mercado de Valle in Odell.

Glen & Don at White Buffalo

On Thursday, June 14 at 6 p.m., two singer/ songwriters perform at the White Buffalo. Glen Holmberg (guitar/vocals) and Don Placido (guitar/vocals) perform lively, heartfelt, acoustic rock. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Blunami at Zim’s June 15

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, June 12: Tues Taps & Tunes with Al Hare & Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, June 15: Blunami, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 16: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick 7-10 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Pavement Ends play June 14

Local band Pavement Ends returns to the Sandbar Cafe on Thursday, June 14, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Expect blues covers, rock and more from John Durkan, Dave Wade and Dennis Harvey. Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.

Mark Daly at The Pines

Coming up Friday, June 15 from 6-9 p.m.

“Mark Daly started playing guitar when he was a teenager, yet singing in choirs as a young child certainly gave roots to a huge passion. His songwriting has continued to explore new paths, and the genre is clearly unique. With a lyrically impressionistic approach, his songs offer imagery that is unique for each interpretation. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Wildwood Events: Ruins concerts

Coming up at Wildwood Events (formerly Springhouse Cellars), Tuesday night music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act.

June 12: Lounge On Fire (funk) with Gregory Rawlins and Electric Boogaloo.

June 19: Tango Alpha Tango with Sam Densmore

June 26: Bart Budwig & His Amperband with Caitlin Jemma (Palouse outlaw country)

July 3: The Builders & The Butchers with Ben & Bahr

Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Show ‘n Shine returns June 16

Mt. Hood Winery presents the eight annual Show ‘n Shine on Saturday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year: Sports Cars Only — all years, makes and models welcome. View and vote for your favorites. Trophies will be awarded to the top three people’s choice. All ages welcome, no admission charge. For more information, call Perry Richards at 541-386-2245. Mt. Hood Winery, 2882 Van Horn Dr., Hood River; 541-386-8333.

Bri Cauz at RiverTap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, June 15: Kit Garoutte, 7-10 p.m. (One man band, covers)

Saturday, June 16: Bri Cauz, 7-10 p.m. (Singer/songwriter)

Sunday, June 17: Father’s Day Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

