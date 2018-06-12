Hiker found safe after lengthy search

On June 10 at approximately 4:20 p.m., the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a hiker had become lost while hiking above Stevenson. The caller, Scott Mouser, of Vancouver, advised his wife Shawna Lamb, 44, of Vancouver, had gone solo camping, according to Skamania County Undersheriff Pat Bond. She called him to report her car battery died and her cell phone was almost out of battery. Mouser told dispatchers that Lamb gave him directions to find her, but he was unable to locate her.

A search and rescue deputy made contact with Mouser and found the location was not in the Stevenson area, but Trout Lake, Wash., some 50 miles northeast.

Information received was Lamb had sent Mouser a picture of her GPS prior to her phone losing battery. The directions put him west of Trout Lake into Skamania County. She had also provided some spur road numbers, but Mouser had searched much of the day with no success.

The SAR deputy began a road search and started checking spurs near Mount Adams. He located Lamb five and a half hours later after checking 70 miles of roadway, according to Bond. Lamb was in Yakima County near “Backstrap Trail.” The deputy assisted in getting her vehicle running and then reunited her with her husband.

Bond said Lamb was provided with information on providing exact location, maps, and proper GPS coordinates prior to entering the forest to “solo camp.”