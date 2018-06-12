At Horizon: ‘You’ve been given gifts and grace’

Horizon Christian’s Class of 2018 received their diplomas during the school’s graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon.

Following the senior slideshow, the band welcomed the 17 graduating seniors into the gym with Pomp and Circumstance. Graduate Andrew Hung led the opening prayer.

Student speakers Miranda Roberts and Christian Cunningham gave their remarks to their graduating class.

Roberts thanked her school for encouraging both academic achievement and spiritual growth. She equated true knowledge, the knowledge worth pursuing, to wisdom and encouraged her classmates to pursue that going forward.

“We’ve been given the phenomenal opportunity to expand our knowledge in this next chapter of our lives,” she said.

Cunningham charged his classmates to be determined, thankful, and to keep the faith.

“Remember, graduates, the road to success is rarely a straight path,” he said, adding that had Elon Musk given up in the face of adversity, “then we wouldn’t have Tesla.

“It’s by the mercy of God that I’ve been given this opportunity,” he said, thanking his parents for adopting him from the Ukraine and adding that the lessons he and his classmates learned at Horizon Christian are “a solid foundation to keep your spirit upright in an upside-down world.”

English teacher Christopher Layton gave the official charge to the senior class and referenced the Class of 2018’s chosen quote: Romans 12:1, which reads, “I appeal to you therefore, brothers, by the mercies of God to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, wholly and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship.” After condemning the evils of “Insta-Tweet” for creating the illusion of community, he said, “The gifts you have been given weren’t for your benefit, you’ve been given gifts and grace for the sake of the community … wherever you go, you create community in each other.”

Scholarships were presented to a handful of students and keynote speaker, alumna Calista Yates, gave her advice to the graduating class. “Choose not just to accept Jesus Christ but to let him be in charge,” she said, “following Him is an adventure that takes all of you.”

The 17 graduates were all smiles as they accepted their diplomas and closed the ceremony off with a prayer and a flurry of caps thrown up in celebration.