Letters to the Editor for June 13 edition

Speak up on investigation

Recently our president has declared that he can pardon himself, order investigations of his opponents, and end investigations of his colleagues. And he has claimed that he can’t obstruct justice because he has absolute authority over all federal investigations.

If our nation permits this, we will no longer be a country of laws. And a leader with this kind of impunity is not a president, but a dictator.

Whether our constitution permits presidential self-pardoning and/or unilateral shut-downs of federal investigations is apparently unclear, so congressional action may be our only defense against such abuses of power.

Consider the crimes Trump has already issued pardons for: Financial fraud, perjury, obstruction of justice, campaign finance violations ... the same crimes for which he and his associates are either still under investigation, or have already been charged. This provides a clear signal to them: Don’t worry, don’t cooperate — just wait for the pardon.

It also tests the waters in Congress: Will they ever check his power?

Perhaps you think Congressman Greg Walden and President Trump take the right stance on the issues. Fair enough — enjoy their reign. But don’t let them demolish our democratic principles and institutions to protect your team’s political advantage.

Congressman Walden needs to hear from you, especially if you support him. Let him know that you expect him to advocate for the Mueller investigation to run its course, and proclaim the danger of Trump’s efforts to discredit and undermine it. Threats against the rule of law pose an existential threat to our nation, and cries of protest against those threats must not be dismissed as partisan bluster.

Lara Dunn

Hood River

No clear-cut

Weyerhaeuser’s plan to clear cut another 250 acres just east of Hood River should be stopped. This huge, Seattle-based corporation is planning to exploit a loop hole in the National Scenic Act to scar a highly visible area. Corporate responsibility to the public continues to take second place to their profits. It is time we the public had a voice in such matters. Other options are available, including not destroying this area at all or selective logging. We need to rise up and let Weyerhaeuser know this is unacceptable. Friends of the Columbia Gorge has a petition, or go to www.weyerhaeuser.com/company/contact-us-locations.

They claim to be “the world’s most ethical company.” Let’s hold them to this standard. Just because it’s legal doesn’t make it right.

David Michalek

Hood River

‘Not in our name’

I am grateful that Senator Merkley has spoken up against the policy of separating children from their parents who have come to the United States seeking asylum. The thought of any infant or toddler being taken from their parents is horrifying.

Already, over 1,000 minors are lost in our system. I wish all of our Oregon leaders, candidates, editorial boards and, all taxpayers and parents would speak loudly and clearly to denounce this inhumane, unchristian policy. Not in our name!

Tim Knowles

Hood River

Leaders’ health care

As I hustle day by day to save money for retirement and pay for my increasing health care, I can’t help but notice what our federal legislators receive in health and retirement benefits. It would feel a little fairer to me if our elected officials actually felt what their policies and inaction did to their constituents. The rising costs are overwhelming and unsustainable for our society, and this in turn will negatively affect us all without some sort of change.

Avery Hoyt

White Salmon

Feel good raffle

Back in February, as a result of interference from some local women, my AR-15 raffle for the Odell Volunteer Fire Department was canceled. Not happy about these liberals meddling in something that had nothing to do with them, I decided to give away a few more Anderson AR-15s to Mid-Columbia youth sports teams, Veteran’s Organizations and even the GOP.

Thanks to these women I affectionately call “Hags Hating Guns,” I’ve given away 10 new AR-15s in the last two months. In all, these raffles have raised over $50,000 for these needy volunteer groups. We sold 5,000 (tickets for) $10 in our area. At first, I was doing this to stick a thumb in the eye of those self-righteous liberals who think it is their right/duty to tell everybody how to live their lives. But as this progressed, I got to see the smiling faces of those kids who this money has helped. Kids who could not afford to play in the leagues now get to go to these ball games. Kids who could now play using new equipment. And I was thanked by many veterans who benefited from these raffles. It makes me feel good.

So, to all y’all hating me for doing this, I want you to know two things:

First, I don’t care what you think.

Second, I will be doing this again next winter.

So any organizations that want to benefit from this should contact me in advance to get on the list at 541-490-4483.

Cliff Mansfield

Odell

Buy locally

In a community filled with farms, orchards, wheat fields and vineyards, it’s unimaginable to think that 98 percent of the food we eat in the Gorge is imported.

With fruits and vegetables traveling an average of 1,500 miles from farm to table, we lose valuable nutrients, control over the way our food is grown and a wonderful opportunity to create a self-sustaining community.

Fortunately for us, we have the folks at Gorge Grown, our local food networking organization, working diligently on behalf of our local communities to ensure access to all the invaluable and local resources our agricultural community has to offer.

Enjoy fresh, local and seasonal food first by joining us and supporting our local farmers, producers, bakers and crafters at the Hood River Farmers’ Market or any of our local farmers’ markets in the Columbia River Gorge.



Teresa Langen

Hood River

A note

Dear Mr. President,

You can’t make new old friends.

Steve Carslon

Hood River