Photo Gallery: Children's Park Re-build

From cutting boards to cooking meals to hauling concrete, dozens of tasks occupied a community-wide force last week in the impressive task of building a new playground at Hood River Children’s Park. Several hundred residents, from age 4 and up, helped out.
Logistical, supply and construction-related issues will delay the park re-opening planned for June 30, and a revised date is not yet known, according to City Council Member Megan Saunders, project liaison.
The two-block public space at Ninth and Eugene was a continual rectangle of energy from June 4-10 as people worked three four-hour shifts, meals provided, guided by local builders and coordinators from the Ithaca, N.Y., company Play By Design. They took a bare space with dozens of precision-dug holes and transformed it into the majority of the play structure families will enjoy starting this summer. Kids got involved in part by helping artist MacRae Wylde with a mural project that will be part of the new playground.
Javier Salgado of Hood River said, “My daughter did play here, she’s 17 now, and I have a two-year-old, and she’d going to play here. It was an opportunity to help out, and I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”
Nate Bishop of Play By Design said June 10, “It is impressive, on Sunday afternoon this was a bunch of holes in the ground. You cannot possibly calculate all the man-hours that went into doing this, but it’s a mountain of effort.”
Below: A photo gallery of images taken from the week's build.
