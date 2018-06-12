Hood River News logo

Photo Gallery: Children's Park Re-build

Hood River's Children's Park underwent a major transformation the week of June 4-10. Below is a photo gallery of images.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
By Kirby Neumann-Rea

As of Tuesday, June 12, 2018

From cutting boards to cooking meals to hauling concrete, dozens of tasks occupied a community-wide force last week in the impressive task of building a new playground at Hood River Children’s Park. Several hundred residents, from age 4 and up, helped out.

Logistical, supply and construction-related issues will delay the park re-opening planned for June 30, and a revised date is not yet known, according to City Council Member Megan Saunders, project liaison.

The two-block public space at Ninth and Eugene was a continual rectangle of energy from June 4-10 as people worked three four-hour shifts, meals provided, guided by local builders and coordinators from the Ithaca, N.Y., company Play By Design. They took a bare space with dozens of precision-dug holes and transformed it into the majority of the play structure families will enjoy starting this summer. Kids got involved in part by helping artist MacRae Wylde with a mural project that will be part of the new playground.

Javier Salgado of Hood River said, “My daughter did play here, she’s 17 now, and I have a two-year-old, and she’d going to play here. It was an opportunity to help out, and I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

Nate Bishop of Play By Design said June 10, “It is impressive, on Sunday afternoon this was a bunch of holes in the ground. You cannot possibly calculate all the man-hours that went into doing this, but it’s a mountain of effort.”

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Concrete crew.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Kip Miller.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

MacRae Wylde and friends.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Cooper Costello helps with the mural.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Crews install a slide.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Dave Carr and Ginger Schmidt.

photo

Photo by Katie Lohr, HRVHS

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Jack and Josh Miller.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Sunday's field of boards.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Matt Rutledge and Jeff Dellis.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Megan Saunders and Mark Zanmiller thank volunteers.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Mark Lago and Emily Curtis.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

A young helper.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Matt Riley operates a crane, hoisting playground rooftops onto the structure.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Dave Henehan, Drill Man.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Mike Glover.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Wayne Tengwall.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Posts put into place.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Tuesday, June 5 view, looking northwest.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Routing crew.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Tim Requa and Dave Bruggeman.

News and information from our partners

