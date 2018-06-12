Shaner announced as ‘Prep Wrestler of the Year’ finalist

The Oregon Sports Awards has announced the finalists for the 2017-18 high school sports season.

Finalists were nominated and selected through a statewide voting panel consisting of TV, radio and sports journalists, and respected sports professionals, said a press release from Carling Leon and Jim Etzel of Oregon Sports Authority.

Originally the Hayward Banquet of Champions, the Oregon Sports Awards began in 1948 to honor Oregon’s outstanding professional and amateur athletes, teams, coaches and administrators from many levels and a wide range of sports.

On June 20, HRV will be represented by wrestler Jason Shaner at the Oregon Sports Awards; the event will be held at the Stanford Theater in the Tiger Woods Center at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton.

Shaner has been nominated for the 2017-18 “Prep Wrestler of the Year” award, along with Logan Meek (Crater) and Travis Wittlake Jr. (Marshfield).

Shaner is being recognized for the history he made in his singlet this year.

At the Oregon School Activities Association Wrestling Championships in February, Shaner won his second state title in back-to-back seasons, the first Eagle in program history to win two state titles.

Shaner defeated Bryant Smith of Milwaukie in the 132-pound first-place match at the OSAA Wrestling Championships by a final decision victory of 9-7, awarding him the 132-pound 5A state title.

The victory in the championship match for Shaner ended what was a perfect senior season (52-0), the first Eagle wrestler to finish a season undefeated with at least 50 matches wrestled.

A list of finalists for the 36 awards being presented at the 2017-18 awards ceremony can be found at www.OregonSportsAwards.com. Tickets can be purchased from the site as well.

The Oregon Sports Awards will also recognize high school and college athletes using the power of sports to make a difference in the community through the Play It Forward Award and Fund, sponsored by Nike and Providence Health and Services.

This year, 11 student-athletes were named finalists and eight non-profit organizations in Oregon were selected to receive grants from the Play It Forward Fund, said a press release.