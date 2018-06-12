SHERIFF LOG, May 25 to June 2

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 1 — Hutson Drive — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 1 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for unlawful possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
June 2 — Wy’east Road, 2600 block — Male arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
June 1 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Disorderly student reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 2 — Dethman Ridge Drive, 3400 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his truck into a mature pear tree.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 26 — Bell Court, 3300 block — Theft of funds and forgery reported.
May 31 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Possible identity theft reported. Upon investigation, it was determined the report was unfounded.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 25 — Tucker Road south of Brookside — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
May 25 — Odell Highway — A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver cited for driving while suspended, no insurance and expired registration. The vehicle was towed.
May 29 — Parkdale — Deputy responded to a deer vs. motor vehicle crash on Highway 35.
May 31 — Chamberlin Drive, 4500 block — Deputy responded to a two-vehicle cash involving a school bus and a passenger car.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 26 — Lingren Road, 3200 block — A 25-year-old female overdosed on a heroin injection. She received medical treatment and was taken to the hospital. The following day she was arrested for unlawful possession of heroin and a probation violation and lodged at NORCOR.
May 28 — Tucker Road, 900 block — Restraining order violation reported.
May 29 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested on a warrant.
May 31 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.
May 31 — Wy’east Road, 2600 block — Male arrested for two FTA warrants.
Theft or burglary:
May 27 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a warrant, resisting arrest and burglary I.
May 28 — S.W. Spelling Place, 900 block, Cascade Locks — Burglary of an unoccupied residence under construction reported.
May 29 — York Hill Drive, 5200 block — Theft reported.
May 31 — Markham Road, 1700 block — Stolen vehicle recovered.
May 31 — Summit Drive, 4000 block — Residential burglary and attempted arson reported.
Other:
May 25 — May Street, 1600 block — Juvenile cited for minor in possession of an inhalant delivery system (minor in possession of tobacco).
May 29 — State Street, 300 block — Deputy became aware of false information to a police officer, which occurred May 17.
May 31 — Cascade Locks — Deputy assisted with a Center for Living home visit.
June 1 — State Street, 300 block — Cascade Locks resident reported a domestic dispute.
