Death Notices for June 16: Dan Gaston and Helen Sexton

Dan Gaston

Dan Gaston passed away with family by his side May 29, 2018, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Dan was born June 27, 1938, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 16 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. All are invited to a hosted reception that will immediately follow at the Port Marina Park on the Columbia River where Dan enjoyed much time. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Helen Sexton

Helen Sexton passed away June 13, 2018, at her home in Rufus, Ore. Helen was born March 28, 1943, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.