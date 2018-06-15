Hood River News logo

Service Announcements for June 16: John Owre and Lois Neufeldt

As of Friday, June 15, 2018

John Owre

John B. W. Owre passed away at home June 6, 2018, in Hood River, Ore. John was born Dec. 17, 1962, and was 55 years of age at the time of his passing. Services for John are planned for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Friends are encouraged to bring a favorite memory or story to share and wear suspenders. Private committal will follow later at Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, Ore., where John will be laid to rest with his parents.Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Lois Neufeldt

Lois Marie Neufeldt passed away June 13, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Lois was born Oct. 27, 1928, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 28 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Graveside Rites will follow at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

