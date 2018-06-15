Champagne Brunch fundraiser June 23

Wilinda Blueberry Patch hosts its annual Champagne Brunch, a fundraiser for The Fistula Project, on Saturday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children, available at the door or at Waucoma Bookstore.

Proceeds will support fistula repair surgery, an injury resulting from childbirth.

Linda Chamberlain, owner of the blueberry patch, has been working with The Fistula Project for the past 20 years, 12 of those supporting the education of girls who choose not to be circumcised, and eight supporting fistula surgery.

“The first patients we supported with fistula surgery were … girls whose education we supported so they were able to avoid early marriage,” she noted.

The event will include brunch, raffle items, champagne, mimosas, music and a silent auction. More at 541-399-0855.

Wilinda Blueberry Patch is located at 730 Frankton Road, Hood River.