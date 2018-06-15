Children’s Park Build returns June 21-23

The Big Build, Part Two, is on for June 21-23.

The City of Hood River is calling for volunteers for one more push to complete the Children’s Park play structure build.

Shifts this coming Thursday through Saturday are 8 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., and 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sign up at the Children’s Park website or just show up at the park, Ninth and Eugene, ready to work.

June 4-10, hundreds of Gorge citizens responded to the call for workers, but the total number fell short and another build session needed to be scheduled, according to Megan Saunders, City Council member and project liaison.

Building experience is helpful but not necessary; help with volunteer check-in, childcare and other tasks around the site are also needed.

“We do need a good turnout in order to get this done,” Saunders said.

The June 21-23 build days will also require a sufficient number of loaned tools.

“Whether you’ve helped yet or not, we still need lots of help! These three days represent people’s last chance to volunteer on this incredible project,” Saunders said. “It was wonderful to see how many community members came together for build week in early June. The park — even unfinished — is beautiful, and we can hardly wait to see the finished project.”

Once final project elements are in place, the Poured-In-Place soft surfacing will be installed.

Remaining tasks include railing, siding, the swing set and boat, and completing the fence line. Some commemorative boards need to be placed on the structure, though many were put into place on Sunday just before work wrapped up. The boards, with an 18-character limit, can still be ordered (see sidebar).

Meals are provided between shifts and childcare is available for kids 2-13 years old (kids must be pre-registered for childcare through Hood River Community Education).

Folks willing to loan their tools can drop them off on Wednesday at the park. Tool check-in period will be June 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The grand re-opening for the park has been pushed back to no earlier than the middle of July, according to Saunders. The entire park remains fenced off and closed, except to volunteers, who must sign in for each shift and get a nametag: blue for general help, red for those qualified to operate power tools.