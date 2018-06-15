Church News, June 16 edition

St. Mary’s holds rummage sale

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, will hold its annual rummage sale June 21-23 in the church office building. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The sale includes a nearly new room, men, women and children rooms, small appliances, books, linens and kitchen items. For more information, call the church office at 541-386-3373.

Vacation Bible Schools scheduled for summer

Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ, will host Earth Camp again this summer beginning July 16 and running through July 20 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

The camp is intended for children entering kindergarten through the fifth grade. This year’s theme is “Noah’s Ark, bringing to life the covenant we all keep of caring for the Earth, and the promise we are reminded of every time we see a rainbow,” said a press release. “Community and church volunteers come together to offer three daily workshops for the campers. This year, we will be featuring a local beekeeper, making animal masks, exploring bugs that might have stowed away on the ark, and will round out our days with yoga, music, snacks and games.”

Campers are encouraged to come for the entire week, but daily drop-ins are welcome. For more information about camp or registration materials, visit www.riversideucc.com.

Other VBS offerings include:

Immanuel Church, Ninth and State, invites all children in grades K-5 to “Shipwrecked — Rescued by Jesus!” This free week of fun, games, crafts, songs, treats, skits, faith lessons and surprises galore happens from 9 a.m. to noon June 25-29. The kids will also learn how to share God’s love in an exciting way through support of the children at Immanuel’s orphanage in Guatemala, said a press release. Register at www.ImmanuelHR.org; space is limited. For more information call 541-386-3046.

Wy’east Community Church — the brown church in downtown Odell — will host Shipwrecked VBS June 25-29 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no cost for this event, aimed at kids in kindergarten through fifth grades. Preregistration is open at www.myvbs.org/com, or call 541-354-1063 or 541-993-6777. VBS will launch a new Sunday School program for elementary kids that starts on Sunday, July 1 and continues each Sunday at 10 a.m.

River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River, will hold a free Vacation Bible School July 10-13 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Classes are for children age 5 to sixth grade. The theme will be “Game On!” For more information, contact Pastor Harvey at 541-386-3656. Register online at rolahr.org/vbs.