Four Eagles top first team all-state softball list McNerney, Baker, Munn and Decker awarded first team honors

This season’s 5A softball all-state list featured four HRV players: Hannah McNerney, Zoe Munn, Haylee Baker, and Lauren Decker.

These four girls all received first team all-state honors, which is the most first team selections by any program across 5A this year.

McNerney was one of six pitchers in 5A awarded first team all-state honors.

Season statistics in McNerney’s senior year on the mound: 12 wins, 1.580 ERA and 152 strikeouts (leading the Eagles in all three categories).

Behind the plate for McNerney was Munn, who earned one of three first team all-state spots at the catcher position.

Munn’s senior season stats: caught six runners stealing, picked off two runners, 39 hits, 28 singles, nine doubles, two home runs, 35 RBIs, 24 runs scored and .411 batting average.

In the outfield, Baker was one of four girls selected to first team.

Baker led the Eagles in hits (44), runs scored (39), batting average (.524) and on base percentage (.585) as a junior this season. She also tallied 44 singles, six doubles, three triples, one home run and 14 RBIs.

Decker, a junior at HRV, capped off the Eagles’ four first team all-state players, earning first team honors at the utility/designated player position.

Decker’s season statistics: 23 putouts, 15 assists, 40 hits, 35 singles, four doubles, one triple, 22 RBIs and .426 batting average.

Decker and Baker are two returning players for HRV softball next season.

Full list of the 2018 5A softball all-state first team:

Pitchers: Ariel Carlson, junior (Marist); Payton Goodrich, senior (Hillsboro); Madison Mayer, senior (Rex Putnam); Kayelynn Simmons, junior (Dallas); Hannah McNerney, senior (HRV); and Lauren Richards, senior (Pendleton).

Catchers: Lauren Wallace, senior (Dallas); Abby Doerr, sophomore (Marist); and Zoe Munn, senior (HRV).

Infielders: Taylor Dow, junior (St. Helens); Makenzie Staub (Hillsboro); Abbey Siroshton, senior (Marist); Gillian Willis, senior (Eagle Point); and Sydney Stefani, junior (Hermiston).

Outfielders: Hannah Sisul, senior (La Salle Prep); Emma Classen, junior (Dallas); Savana Decker, sophomore (Thurston); and Haylee Baker, junior (HRV).

Utility/Designated players: Maggie Roth, senior (Silverton); Lauren Decker, junior (HRV); and Miyah Smith, senior (Eagle Point).

Marist catcher Abby Doerr, a sophomore, won Player of the Year honors.

Pendleton’s Lauren Richards won Pitcher of the Year, while the Pendleton coaching staff and Tim Cary took home the Coach Staff of the Year award.

Full list of the 2018 5A softball all-state second and third team:

Pitchers: Riley Shopp, sophomore (Eagle Point — second team); Allicitie Frost, sophomore (Ridgeview — second team); and Kila Solomon, senior (Pendleton — third team).

Catchers: Kiara McCrea, freshman (Hillsboro — second team) and Samantha Thompson, senior (Eagle Point — second team).

Infielders: Brooklyn Mercier, senior (St. Helens — second team); Sydney Nash, sophomore (Central — second team); Jordan Dippel, senior (Dallas — second team); Bailey Sundberg, senior (Churchill — second team); Kalan McGlothan, senior (Pendleton – second team); Ally Wessel, senior (Lebanon — third team); McKenna Williams, junior (Marist — third team); Aspen Garton, junior (Pendleton — third team); and Alexi Behaut, senior (Pendleton — third team).

Outfielders: Mikayla Schweinsberg, senior (Rex Putnam — second team); Kassidy Noon, junior (Central — second team); Katie Drieling, junior (Marist — second team); Corie Dodge, senior (Eagle Point — third team); and Sage McVay, freshman (Ridgeview — third team).

Utility/Designated players: Olivia Jetgvig, sophomore (Thurston — second team); Natalie Hill, junior (Ridgeview – second team); Bailee Nolan, sophomore (Hermiston — second team); Faith Vadelund, sophomore (Rex Putnam — third team); and Hailey Nelson, senior (Summit — third team).