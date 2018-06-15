HRV baseball receives three all-state honors

Whether it was all-state first team, second team or honorable mention, HRV baseball had a total of five players earn end of the season state honors.

Along with his Co-Player of the Year award in the Columbia River Conference, Connor Coerper adds an all-state first team selection at first base in his senior season.



Coerper led the Eagles in six different categories this season: batting average (.458), on base percentage (.632), slugging percentage (.708), hits (33), home runs (three) and walks (32).

Other season totals at the plate for Coerper: 22 singles, seven doubles, one triple, 20 RBIs and 26 runs scored.

Coerper was also one of six players in the state that were nominated for the 5A Pitcher of the Year award, which was won by senior Cole Wilkinson from Churchill.

Full list of the 2018 5A baseball all-state first team:

Pitchers: Cole Wilkinson, senior (Churchill); Larson Kindreich, senior (Crater); Ben Vavrosky, senior (Wilsonville); Colton Meyer, senior (Silverton); and Daniel Naughton, senior (Pendleton).

Catchers: Ben Leid, junior (Crescent Valley) and Treve Earhart, senior (Dallas).

Infielders: Connor Coerper, senior (HRV); Trevor Antonson, junior (Wilsonville); Briley Knight, senior (Crescent Valley); Trae Frodge, senior (Crater); Nick Bastendorff, senior (Crater); and Hayden Love, senior (Summit).

Outfielders: Nick Bower, senior (Pendleton); Curran Mitzel, senior (Hillsboro); Jacob Dukart, senior (Sandy); and Preston Fisher, senior (Thurston).

Utility: Kevin Crowell, senior (Lebanon/Central Linn).

Designated Hitter: Talati Polamalu, senior (Sandy).

Although Coerper was the only Eagle this season to earn first team all-state honors, HRV received two second team all-state honors in Greyson Losee and Isaac Beaman.

Losee was one of five pitchers in 5A that earned all-state second team honors.

In his sophomore season, Losee led the Eagles in wins with six and was second on the team in strikeouts with 74. He also had an ERA of 1.826 this season.

In the infield, Beaman was amongst six players who earned a spot on the all-state second team list.

Beaman’s season stats: 10 double plays turned, 41 putouts, .915 fielding percentage, 26 hits, 19 RBIs and .310 batting average.

Full list of the 2018 5A baseball all-state second team:

Pitchers: Jaret Stewart, senior (Dallas); Andrew Ward, senior (Thurston); Nolan Turin, senior (Sandy); Greyson Losee, sophomore (HRV); and Caden Mathisen, sophomore (Bend).

Catchers: Cade Crist, sophomore (Thurston); Wyatt Noland, junior (Hermiston); and Colby Bonner, senior (Sandy).

Infielders: Trevor Groves, senior (Churchill); JD Pinion, senior (Corvallis); Chase Elliot, senior (Thurston); Adam Stevens, senior (Wilsonville); Tyler King, senior (Sandy); Reece Gordon, junior (Bend); and Isaac Beaman, junior (HRV).

Outfielders: Taylor Holder, sophomore (Crescent Valley); Steve Talamantes, senior (Bend); Noah Francis, senior (Thurston); Kyle Lund, senior (Churchill); and Sam Waterman, senior (Summit).

Utility: Marshall David, senior (Bend).

Designated Hitter: Dalles Seufalemua, sophomore (The Dalles).

Along with the three all-state players for HRV this season, the Eagles also had a couple of honorable mentions: Caden Lieblien (infield) and JJ Mears (outfield).

Season statistics for Leiblien’s junior year: three double plays turned, 34 assists, 11 putouts, .804 fielding percentage, 27 hits, 10 doubles, one home run and .310 batting average.

Season statistics for Mears’ senior year: 17 putouts, .909 fielding percentage, 30 hits, six doubles, two triples, 19 RBIs and .337 batting average.

Oregon’s 5A Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards were won by Crescent Valley duo Briley Knight, senior infield, and Ryan Starwalt, head coach of Crescent Valley.