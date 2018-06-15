Martin receives environmental education youth award

Emily Martin, Cascade Mountain School director, was recently recognized by The Garden Club of America as the 2018 Elizabeth Abernathy Hull Award winner for outstanding contribution to the environmental education of youth.

In correspondence from the Scholarship Committee of The Garden Club of America, the award was presented to Martin “to recognize an individual who, through working with children under 16 years of age in horticulture and the environment, has inspired their appreciation of beauty and the fragility of our planet. This award celebrates the exceptional work Emily does with children at the Cascade Mountain School inspiring children to be good environmental stewards.”



Said Martin, “Being outside, getting my hands in the dirt, and teaching ecology opens my heart. I can see the relaxation and ease in the students too, as they unwind and play in nature.”

Cascade Mountain School is a residential STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) program of the Mt. Adams Institute that, according to a press release, has been offering innovative programming since 2011. The program is dedicated to cultivating individual responsibility and personal growth, fostering creation of community and understanding of the natural world, and excelling in scientific inquiry, systems thinking, and sustainability studies.

Cascade Mountain School offers a variety of day and overnight summer camps for K-12 students, custom school programs during the spring and fall, and adult and family outing events. More information about the program and upcoming camps can be found at www.cascademountainschool.org.

Mt. Adams Institute, based in Trout Lake, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to strengthen the connection between people and the natural world through education, service learning, career development and research. Additional information can be found at www.mtadamsinstitute.org.

The Garden Club of America is a volunteer nonprofit organization with members who devote their energies and expertise to the fields of horticulture, conservation, and civic improvement. Learn more at www.gcamerica.org.