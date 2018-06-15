POLICE LOG, June 4 to 10

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

June 5 — May Street — Female arrested for domestic assault, which occurred in a local parking lot.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

June 5 — May Street, 1600 block — Officer responded to a local middle school on a complaint that three juvenile females who were in possession of marijuana. Two of the females were issued citations and released to their parents; the third was arrested for probation violation and lodged at NORCOR.

June 9 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — California resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

June 8 — 12th Street, 800 block — Washington resident cited and released for criminal trespass II.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

June 8 — Hood River — White Salmon resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. In the same incident, a resident of The Dalles was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of heroin.

June 9 — Hood River — Vehicle stopped for a minor traffic violation. The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after failing field sobriety tests.

June 9 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

June 10 — Cascade Avenue, 2300 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

June 5 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident in a parking lot. Injuries were reported.

June 5 — E. Marina Way, 1100 block — Hit and run reported.

June 6 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — A vehicle was towed because it was blocking/obstructing a city-maintained alleyway. Efforts to contact the owner prior to the tow were fruitless.

June 8 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Beaverton resident cited and released on the charge of reckless driving after being involved in a single car collision, which caused temporary closure of the east lanes of travel.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

June 7 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant out of Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

June 5 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Theft III citation issued to a Warm Springs resident after he and two others went into a local store and took $270 worth of items without paying.

June 5 — May Street, 1600 block — Theft of a bicycle reported, the estimated value of which was $3,000.

June 8 — Second Street, 200 block — Misplaced and/or stolen cell phone reported.

Sex offenses:

June 5 — Hood River — Sexual assault evidence kit received and placed into evidence.

Other:

June 6 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Unattended death reported.

June 9 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Runaway juvenile reported.

June 10 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Mountain bike by a local store’s recycling center reported to have been left there for the day. The bike was recovered and placed into storage for safekeeping.