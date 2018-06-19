Death notice, June 20 edition: Loretta Reyburn

Loretta Reyburn
Loretta Ann Reyburn passed away June 17, 2018, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Loretta was born Oct. 25, 1935, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
