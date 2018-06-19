Service announcement, June 20 edition: Lenore Clifford

Lenore Clifford

Lenore Marie Clifford, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility June 13, 2018. There will be a viewing Friday, June 22 at Spencer Libby & Powell Chapel, The Dalles. Funeral services will be Saturday June 23 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with internment to follow. All are invited to attend.