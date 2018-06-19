Cascade Observations: Fine Iberian idylls

“I enjoyed my trip to the end of the world, such a beautiful place!” — Stephen Hawking, September 2008, on visiting Finisterre, Spain

For centuries, religious pilgrims have traveled by foot along the “Camino,” the route of Saint James, with most ending their trek in Santiago Compostela, Spain. This journey has been chronicled in film (“The Way,” starring Martin Sheen), on the Internet, and in countless journals and books.

Local author Maureen Lauren, who wrote about her pilgrimage in a fascinating book, “Carrying Grace to Santiago,” traveled along the Camino with her mother’s ashes stashed in her backpack. It’s worth reading, whether you are planning a personal pilgrimage or like to live vicariously through other people’s adventures.

Stephen Hawking’s journey ended a bit farther west, in beautiful Finisterre, which literally translates as “the end of the earth.” Ancient pagan pilgrims, traveling with the Milky Way as their guide, believed that this western point, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, was truly the end of the earth. One contemporary trekker who writes of her experiences on pilgrimagetraveler.com, says of Finisterre, “It is traditional to burn one’s clothes, discard worn boots, build crosses in gratitude and watch the sunset over the dramatic Atlantic coastline.”

On our recent trip to Finisterre and nearby locales, we travelled in a Renault, kept our clothes on, ate grilled octopus, drank a glass of Galicia’s delicious Alberiño wine, and walked on a lovely white sand beach. There we collected our own scallop sea shells (a symbolic shape that guides all Iberian pilgrims as they make their way west) as mementos of our visit to the end of the earth.

My husband and I and our dear friends spent three weeks in Portugal and Spain, but we didn’t go in search of spiritual enlightenment; one of our priorities was the search for delicious foods. We weren’t disappointed. Fresh fish at every meal, lovely new potatoes, grilled Padron chiles, and outrageous pastries filled with egg custard and a sprinkling of cinnamon were just some of the tasty treats on which we feasted. Did I mention the amazing red wine, usually less than $10 a bottle? How about the bowls of olives, an enticement brought to every table as an appetizer?

The wait staff at all the Portuguese restaurants we visited did more than bring us our delectable food; they acted as language coaches as we blundered our way through Portuguese. I imagined this language would come easily to me, as I speak and understand Spanish. I assumed wrong. I did manage to master “obrigada,” the Portuguese way of saying “thank you,” although I often used the masculine form of the word, thus leaving my helpful language coaches wondering if I had some gender identity issues.

I was so impressed with the English spoken by most restaurant workers that I began to query them about their language schooling. My favorite response came from a young woman who told me that she slept through English classes in school because she had already mastered English watching the Simpsons. As my friend Anne chuckled, “Look what the U.S. is exporting!” — Bart and Homer Simpson.

Though the majority of our vacation was spent in Portugal, we did explore Galicia, Spain, just north of Portugal. As we crossed the border into Spain, I grew excited, confident that here in northern Spain I could communicate in the locals’ native tongue. What a surprise to discover that the preferred language in this part of Spain is Galego, not Spanish. One day, while strolling through the narrow streets of Santiago, we came upon a huge demonstration. Every year, on May 17, Galicians celebrate their native dialect, chanting and carrying banners in Galego as they demand that it be designated the official language of Galicia. Unfortunately for me, it resembles Portuguese more than Spanish. Still, I did happen upon several Spanish speaking folks who complimented me on my Spanish. Their praised helped me lick my linguistic wounds.

A mastery of Portuguese would have come in handy in Tomar, Portugal, a lovely small city with what appeared to be a large police force. We used our car’s GPS to lead us to our hotel, but it didn’t warn us from turning left into a “No Left Turn” parking lot. Within seconds, four policemen descended on us, demanding papers in rapid Portuguese. When they realized why we were mute, they switched to broken English. My husband had to relinquish his driver’s license, passport, and rental car papers while I sat in the back seat, sure that he would be hauled off to jail. Instead, he paid the fine (30 euros) and we were released from their custody.



*

Portugal and northern Spain are remarkable places, with amazing histories and awe-inspiring architecture. It’s common place to come upon ancient buildings while strolling down the patterned, cobblestone streets of every community we visited. If you’re a foodie, the civic markets will make you swoon, loaded with cheeses, sausages, fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, olive oil, crusty bread, and more. Still, one of the reasons to travel is to appreciate home, and after three weeks we were ready to return to the familiar, where we could not just Facetime our grandson, but hold him in the flesh.

*

We were rewarded with a touch of home several times while abroad. Our first day in Lisbon was the final day of some Hood River friends’ bike adventure through Portugal. They greeted us at our hotel, and the six of us went out for a beer. That malty beverage also acted as a cross-cultural bridge when we met a local Lisbon brewmaster who talked the universal language of brewing with my husband. Proving that it is a small world, we encountered our local accountant and his wife while standing in line to board our flight from Amsterdam to Portland. While we were exploring the sites of Iberia, they were in Bhutan. He snapped a picture of us on board the plane, later posting it on Facebook. Since then, we’ve had a myriad of people ask us about our trip to Bhutan. We correct them, singing the praises of a vacation in Iberia, and then begin to wonder about our next vacation destination.

In the meantime, a hike along the Klickitat River is plenty of adventure for me.