Entertainment Update, June 20 edition

John McEuen performs at Granada Theatre June 30

Founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and well-known multi-instrumentalist John McEuen will perform at the Granada Theater in The Dalles on Saturday, June 30. McEuen and his band, the String Wizards, will be performing classic songs from the landmark 1972 album, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” as well as Nitty Gritty Dirt Band hits and songs from his latest album, “Made in Brooklyn.” The multi-media show will feature rare 8mm film footage from the Circle sessions and stories from McEuen’s recently published autobiography, “The Life I’ve Picked.” Tickets are available at granadatheatrethedalles.com. Granada Theater, 221 E. Second St., The Dalles.

Sunday Night Jam at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, June 22: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 23: Tyson Huckins 7-10 p.m. (Singer/songwriter, originals and covers)

Sunday, June 24: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Gorge Blues & Brews returns June 22-23

The Premier Blues Fest in the Gorge: Gorge Blues & Brews, celebrates Friday and Saturday, June 22-23, with a 25th anniversary festival in Stevenson, Wash.

Enjoy free admission on Friday night (6-10 p.m.) with local music from The Grateful Growlerz (6-8 p.m.) and The Big River Blues Band (8-10 p.m.).

The Saturday lineup includes: Hillstomp, Ty Curtis, LaRhonda Steele & King Louie, Norman Sylvester, Sister Mercy, Timothy James and a “Guitar Slinger Super Jam” with Robbie Laws, Ben Rice, Anni Piper, Dave Melyan, Randy Oxford and Ty Curtis.

The festival features 16 craft breweries, regional wineries, onsite camping and food vendors. Tickets are $20 (advance online purchase) or $25 at the gate and includes five tokens. Ages 21 and over only. The Gorge Blues and Brews Fest is located at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, Wash.; www.gorgebluesandbrews.com.

‘Snow White’ onstage June 23-24

The Dalles Theater Company presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on June 23 (6 p.m.) and June 24 (2 p.m.) at The Dalles High School auditorium. The Dalles Theater Company will “bring to life the enchanting tale of the beautiful, gentle Snow White and her jealous stepmother, the Queen. Sent on a perilous journey into the woods, Snow White befriends the forest animals and the delightful seven dwarfs in this classic tale.” Tickets are $5 and doors open half an hour before each performance.

Carothers in concert June 21

Singer-songwriter Craig Carothers returns to Hood River for a house concert on Thursday, June 21, at 7 p.m. Critics say Carothers is “an incredible songwriter, musician and singer; and quite a nice guy.” Mid Columbia Folklore Society, 401 Montello Ave., Hood River. For more information, call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

Jose & Dan at White Buffalo

On Thursday, June 21, at 6 p.m., Jose Maya (percussion) and Dan Boller (keys/vocals) perform rocking blues and funky jazz grooves at the White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Two Spirit Jazz at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Friday, June 22, 6-9 p.m.

“Having performed around the greater Portland area for the past six years, the Two Spirit Jazz duo finally released their self titled debut record last year. Now, with singer Suzanne Callaway on guitar and Theresa Riccardi on drums, they are ready to embark onto new territories.” The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Kit Garoutte at Tarwater

Catch Kit Garoutte every Tuesday at Tarwater Tavern in White Salmon. Music is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and features Garoutte’s fingerstyle guitar and musical guests. Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash.

Lightnin’ Willie at Hood Crest

Coming up at Hood Crest Winery:

Sunday, June 24: Henry Schifter on guitar, 3-5 p.m.

Sunday, July 1: Blues guitarist Lightnin’ Willie, 4-7 p.m.

On tour supporting his latest album, “No Black No White Just Blues,” Lightnin’ Willie plays an “irresistible blend of tradition and spontaneous creativity, with a deliciously insidious emphasis on the groove.” He has shared the stage with luminaries Willie Nelson and Robert Cray, and his songwriting skills have been featured in numerous film and television soundtracks. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River, 541-716-0140.

Bret Lucich Show at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, June 19: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, June 22 and Saturday June 23: The Bret Lucich Show, (one-man band, pop/rock covers) 7-10 p.m. Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Cemetery Tales cast members needed

The History Museum of Hood River County needs aspiring actors to join this year’s cast of The History Museum’s celebrated program Cemetery Tales. Each fall, the museum stages a series of vignettes at graveside in Idlewilde Cemetery. As evening falls, our actors take on the character of those colorful personalities buried nearby. Both entertaining and educational, the short plays recreate the atmosphere of by-gone times and the challenges individual people have faced in this beautiful, but difficult (and not always peaceful) land.

Cemetery Tales will be staged Sept. 14-16. If interested in participating should call The History Museum by June 21 at 541-386-6772, or drop by the museum for information.

