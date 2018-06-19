Golden Eagle Park grand opening

This past weekend, Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District unveiled the newest addition to the county parks system: Golden Eagle.

Despite the rain and stormy weather, the grand opening event attracted upwards of 50 families and friends from around the community.

“The turnout for the grand opening was pretty good, considering it rained the whole time,” said Mark Hickok, district director of Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation. “Now that it is sunny this week, we hope even more people checkout Golden Eagle and discover all it has to offer. There was a good mix of families and people of all ages trying out pickleball, bocce ball, tennis, basketball and the bike skills area.”

The theme of last weekend’s grand opening event was, “Come Play in the Park and Plan for the Future.”

“Seeing the people play in in a park that was underutilized land for so many years was very rewarding,” said Hickok. “It was especially great to see the families of the general contractor (James Dean Construction) and the project engineer (Kline & Associates) playing in the park that they worked so hard to build.”

While families and friends were gathering together at Golden Eagle Park, just 20 or so yards away, a baseball tournament was going on at the HRV baseball field — a peak into the future of how special this area could be.

Pickleball, bocce ball, tennis, basketball, and the bike skills area at the park, along with baseball at the HRV baseball field and eventually the new track and field at Henderson Stadium, all within walking distance of one another, will make for an incredible recreational experience.

The Hood River Area Trail Stewards (HRATS) has also continued its talks with Velosolutions on the installment of a pump track at Gold Eagle Park.

“HRATS has been working hard to build the pump track this summer,” said Hickok. “Right now, we are on track to have Velosolutions here to build the pump track in Mid-July.”

The grand opening was also the kickoff for the Parks Master Plan — A Parks Plan for All: Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation Multi-Jurisdictional Master Plan.

“We want to hear from the community — are the parks meeting your needs? What else should we be providing, where should the next parks be located? We will be at several events this summer,” said Hickok. “If you see a Parks and Rec table, come by and chat with us. Also, check out our website and take a quick survey to tell us what you think (www.hoodriverparksandrec.org).”