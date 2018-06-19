Have a cup: A guide to coffee shops and roasteries in Hood River

Hood River News Editor Kirby Neumann-Rea has long had his Ale List, and I’ve been threatening to start The Coffee List for some time now.

I suppose a coffee-based Kaleidoscope is a good place to start.

While a person can get a cup of coffee in many a Hood River locale, only a handful qualify as true coffee shops — places a person can come in, sit down, and enjoy a cup; places where the emphasis is on coffee.

Dog River, Ground and Doppio, all downtown on Oak, Starbucks at the port, Stoked on the Waterfront and 10 Speed on the Heights are all such coffee shops, each with its own vibe.

And then there are the roasters. Ground, Stoked and 10 Speed each have their own, while Pacific Rim and Hood River Coffee Roasters roast beans that can be found in a variety of shops and retail establishments.

Below is a synopsis of each coffee shop and roastery, including location, hours and food offerings. Because you can’t live on coffee alone.

I know. I’ve tried.

Dog River Coffee Co., located at 411 Oak St., downtown; 541-386-4502. Open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Serving Stumptown Coffee, and light fare that includes baked goods, breakfast burritos and individual pizzas. They also sell a variety of coffee-making accessories (like filters and cones), t-shirts and coffee mugs. With its relaxed atmosphere and ample seating (which includes couches), it’s not uncommon to find playgroups and businesspeople utilizing the space at the same time. Outside seating is also available.

Doppio Coffee, located at 310 Oak St., downtown Hood River; 541-386-3000. Open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Doppio serves coffee roasted at Ground (see details below), and has breakfast and lunch items, including soups, salads, desserts and smoothies. Outside seating is available, and is often packed when the weather is nice. Likewise, in good weather, the coffee shop windows are opened to bring the outside in. Like its sister coffee shop, Ground, you’ll also find travel mugs and chocolate, among other offerings.

Ground Espresso Bar and Café, located at 12 Oak St., downtown; 541-386-4442 (orders can be made in advance). Open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ground serves a variety of baked goods, baked daily; menu items include a variety of soups, salads and sandwiches, all made from scratch and with local ingredient when possible. You’ll also find travel mugs, chocolate, and other goodies. Outside seating is available.

Ground began roasting its own coffee in 2009, first with a two-pound micro roaster, and now with a 10-pound capacity Ashe machine, according to its website. Beans are purchased straight from the growers.

Hood River Coffee Roasters, located at 1310 Tucker Road; 541-386-3908. Hood River’s oldest coffee roasting business began in 1990 (then run out of their home) and is proudly run and roasted by women, said founder Peggy Thompson. Roasting is done by Lauren Miller, who has been with the small batch roastery since May 2016. A micro-roaster is considered someone who roasts less than 100,000 pounds a year, said Thompson, and Hood River Coffee Roasters weighs in at about 48,000. Walk-ins are welcome; and beans are sold and served in a variety of local establishments as well. Last spring, Miller traveled to Las Capucas, Honduras, to talk with local producers during a local competition — that roast is available now.

Pacific Rim Coffee Roasters, located at 112 Seventh St.; 541-386-2326. Note: This location sells wholesale only. Owner Brian Graves founded Pacific Rim 20 years ago, and what’s unique about his process is that he uses a fluid bed coffee roaster, he said. He roasts 35 pounds of beans at a time, which are sourced from around the world. While beans are only sold wholesale at the roastery, coffee is sold locally in places such as the Hood River Hotel, Sweet Lila’s Coffee Cup, and Egg Harbor. Pacific Rim donates their coffee for a May Street Elementary fundraiser each year, and is closing in on $100,000 total donations since the program started several years ago.

Starbucks, located at 1040 E. Marina Road; 541-386-4691. Open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Starbucks is a chain, and they serve a variety of coffee drinks, snacks, and breakfast and lunch options. While it can be described as a “travel hub,” the site does try to host community events — like the recent Coffee with a Cop — and has a number of regular customers.

Stoked Roasters + Coffeehouse, located at 603 Portway Ave., No. 103; 541-436-0629. Stoked has its own roaster onsite; finished coffee beans are sold at the coffeehouse as well as in some area locations. Stoked opened in June 2014, roasting and serving certified organic blends and single origin coffees and espressos. The roaster can hold 25 pounds of beans at a time, although Stoked usually roasts in smaller batches. The roaster sits at the side of the coffeehouse, so you can watch the process firsthand. There is also limited outdoor seating available.

10 Speed Coffee, located at 1412 13th St., on the Heights; 541-386-3165. Open weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Besides coffee and espresso drinks, 10 Speed has baked goods, as well as a small breakfast and lunch menu. Outside seating is available, as well as additional seating upstairs. Coffee accessories, such as those they use in-house, are also available.

10 Speed serves its own coffee, roasted down the street at the Kickstand Coffee and Kitchen location — specializing in small batch coffee.

*

And then there are those places that serve coffee — and people certainly go there to sit down and have a cup — but are technically more eatery than coffee shop:

Kickstand Coffee and Kitchen on the corner of State and 12th Street

Good News Gardening on Tucker

Pine Street Bakery at the corner of 12th and Pine

River Daze Café, 202 D Cascade Avenue (Mall 202)

(At Kickstand, you can even get cocktails and spirits in “The Handle Bar” from 3-10 p.m. daily.)

*

Trisha Walker just really loves coffee and is so thankful to live in an area where she can feed her addiction for those magic beans.