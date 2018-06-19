HRV hosts Beach State Championships

The 14th Annual Oregon Beach Wrestling State Championships was held at the marina in Hood River on June 9.

A total of 44 boys and girls from around the state came out to Hood River to compete at the 2018 Oregon Beach Wrestling State Championship earlier this month, hosted by the Hood River Valley High School wrestling team.

“The event was a complete success,” said HRV wrestling head coach Trent Kroll. “We crowned 13 state champions and would like to thank the community for the continued support the wrestlers and our program receive for this annual event.”

List of winners at the Oregon Beach Wrestling State Championships: Chloe Simpson, Kanon Coleman, Justin Giard, Dominic Martinez, Sawyer Muehlbauer, Logan Medford, Joseph Pearson, Emily Sullenger, Victor Ortigoza, Chad Muenzer, Kane Nixon, Logan Humphrey and Chad Beatty.

In the kindergarten and first grade lightweight division, Simpson (Sherman County) defeated Stacy Malone (Aloha) in the final match for the title. Full results: Simpson, first place; Malone, second place; Olive Soloman, third place (Cleveland); and James Soloman, fourth place (Cleveland).

Coleman (Orting) beat Sophia Mahoney (Cobra) in the kindergarten through second grade heavyweight championship. Full results: Coleman, first place; Mahoney, second place; Zoe Roddis, third place (Cleveland); and Ely Jones, fourth place (Sherman County).

The heavyweight second and third grade division was won by Giard (Aloha), as he went on to beat Kit Jones (Sherman County) in the final match. Full results: Giard, first place; Jones, second place; and Jacob Lanthorn, third place (Sherman County).

In the third and fourth grade lightweight division, Martinez (Aloha) beat Gage Simpson (Sherman County) in the first-place match. Full results: Martinez, first place; Simpson, second place; Layton Adams, third place (Hood River); and Max Bocca, fourth place (PEAK).

The winner of the fourth and fifth grade heavyweight division was Muehlbauer (Hood River), who beat Zion Idica (Cleveland) in the championship match. Full results: Muehlbauer, first place; Idica, second place; Julian Morehouse, third place (The Dalles); and Anden Augustus, fourth place (Aloha).

Medford (USA Cobra All Stars) beat Carson Farlow (Hood River) in the first-place match of the middle school lightweight division. Full results: Medford, first place; Farlow, second place; and Soloman Maboney, third place (USA Cobra All Stars).

The middle school heavyweight division was won by Pearson (Panther Kids), who beat Taylor Morehouse (The Dalles) in the final match. Full results: Pearson, first place; Morehouse, second place; Aston Brock, third place (Aloha Youth); and Cameron Pearson, fourth place (Independence).

In the girls middle school and high school division, Sullenger (All Phase) beat Braydee Pedder (Orting) in the final match for the division title.



The high school lightweight division was won by Ortigoza (Hood River). Ortigoza beat teammate Skyler Allen Munce (Hood River) in the championship match. Full results: Ortigoza, first place; Munce, second place; and Pedder, third place.

Muenzer won the high school middleweight division by defeating Noah Thompson (Salem Elite) in the first-place match. Full results: Muenzer, first place; Thompson, second place; Ty Pearson, third place (Panther Kids Wrestling); and Benjamin Griggs, fourth place (Hood River).

The winner of the high school heavyweight division was Nixon (Salem Elite). Nixon defeated Phoenix Farrar (Orting) in the first-place match. Full results: Nixon, first place; Farrar, second place; Logan Jenson-Smith, third place (Hood River); and Tristan Keely, fourth place (Hood River).

In the open lightweight division, Humphrey (Salem) beat Aaron Anderson (Portland) in the championship for the title.

In the last competition of the event, Beatty (Forest Grove) beat Justin Wilson (Hood River) in the open heavyweight championship match. Full results: Beatty, first place; Wilson, second place; and Ron Bocca, (PEAK).