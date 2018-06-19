Irrigation water management workshop planned June 28

Join the Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District and OSU Extension Service from 2-5 p.m. on June 28 for a free community workshop on irrigation water management. The workshop will cover automation technology, both wired and wireless, conversion of a 25-plus year old pear orchard to a dual drip and micro sprinkler system, irrigation scheduling, fertigation, filtration, the latest irrigation technology, and more.

The event will start at 2 p.m. at Hukari Orchards at 2275 Reed Road in Hood River. From 3:30-5 p.m., the group will move to the Farmers Irrigation District office, 1985 Country Club Road, for presentations by irrigation specialists, OSU, and the SWCD. Vendors will be on hand to showcase their latest equipment and services. Refreshments and snacks provided.



For more information, contact Kris Schaedel at kris@hoodriverswcd.org or by calling 541-386-4588.