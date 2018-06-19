Nubia Contreras joins Radio Tierra board

Radio Tierra, the local Spanish/English community radio station, said in a press release that Nubia Contreras is the newest member of its board of directors. Contreras began her term June 1 and will serve for three years.

Juan Reyes, president of the Radio Tierra Board, said, “We are thrilled to have Nubia join us in leading Radio Tierra into the future. Her creativity and leadership experience will be a great addition to our hardworking and diverse board. Her caring nature and dedication to our community make her a perfect fit for Radio Tierra.”



Contreras was born and raised in the Hood River Valley. She currently works at the Hood River County Prevention Department as a prevention coordinator, while also continuing her studies for an advanced degree in social work and business.

“I’m really honored to be selected for the Radio Tierra board,” said Contreras. “I’ve volunteered at the station for the past two years, and I love having my own on-air program, but this will allow me to be a part of the decision-making team. I have a lot to learn, but I love what Radio Tierra does for our local area, so I’m eager to get started,” she said.

Radio Tierra is an FM radio station serving the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding areas. Now in its 19th year of operation, Radio Tierra can be heard at 95.1 FM in Hood River, 95.9 FM in Stevenson, 96.7 FM in Carson, 107.1 FM in Parkdale, and 107.7 FM in The Dalles. In addition, Radio Tierra programs will soon be streaming over the Internet.