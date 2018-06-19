Pet of the Week: Daisy is a charmer

Volunteers at Hood River Adopt A Dog have chosen Daisy as their adoptable pet of the week and can’t sing enough praise about this tiny seven pound, 7-year-old Chihuahua/Dachshund mix from the Okanogan. They call her a total sweetie pie.

Daisy has a way of stealing hearts left and right with her easy going, friendly personality and indescribable charm. She loves nothing more than to wiggle her way into your lap to doze off for a nap or present her belly for rubs. She’s cuddly as can be, but also loves a good walk. Daisy has gotten along great with other dogs, cats and kids!

Daisy is current on shots, microchipped and spayed. The adoption fee for Daisy is $175.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166.

They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information, visit www.24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.