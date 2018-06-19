Hood River News logo

Pick of the Week: Mosier Fest this weekend

Submitted photo


Submitted photo

As of Tuesday, June 19, 2018

﻿

Enjoy art, music, food and drinks on Saturday, June 23 at Mosier Fest at the Mosier Community School. Admission is free for this family-friendly event.

The festivities will kick off with Mosier Extension members serving baked goods and Mosier Company coffee starting at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., artist vendors will be open, offering local wares. A taco feed kicks off at 11:30 a.m., and the drink garden, serving local beer, cider and wine, will also open.

From noon to 1 p.m., the Blues group Norman Sylvester Band will play, with Don Campbell and Friends (featuring Ben Bonham) at 2:30 p.m.

Kids activities will happen throughout the day.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/2073849585978418.

﻿

News and information from our partners

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)