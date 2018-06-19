Pick of the Week: Mosier Fest this weekend

Enjoy art, music, food and drinks on Saturday, June 23 at Mosier Fest at the Mosier Community School. Admission is free for this family-friendly event.

The festivities will kick off with Mosier Extension members serving baked goods and Mosier Company coffee starting at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., artist vendors will be open, offering local wares. A taco feed kicks off at 11:30 a.m., and the drink garden, serving local beer, cider and wine, will also open.

From noon to 1 p.m., the Blues group Norman Sylvester Band will play, with Don Campbell and Friends (featuring Ben Bonham) at 2:30 p.m.

Kids activities will happen throughout the day.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/2073849585978418.