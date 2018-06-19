SHERIFF LOG, June 3 to 10

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 8 — Tucker Road — Assault reported to have occurred at an elementary school.
June 10 — Avalon Drive — Deputy responded to a possible domestic call.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
June 6 — Country Club near Wooded Acres — Motor vehicle crash with injuries reported.
June 8 — Tucker Road, 1600 block — Non-injury, single car motor vehicle crash reported.
June 9 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Unoccupied single vehicle crash into an orchard reported. (Hit and run.)
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 5 — Graves Road, 3400 block — Male arrested for an outstanding warrant and a probation violation detainer.
June 6 — Cherry Drive — Restraining order violation reported.
June 7 — N.E. Forest Lane, 600 block, Cascade Locks — Juvenile female arrested for a probation violation, along with resisting arrest and escape.
Theft or burglary:
June 5 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Robbery III reported from a local business. A male and female stole items valued at around $270 from the store and attempted physical force against the store employee, who used to assist with the theft of property.
June 6 — Boneboro Road, 5900 block — Theft reported to have occurred in early May.
June 9 — Country Club Road, 2100 block — Theft III and offensive littering reported.
Other:
June 8 — Wasco Street — Department of Human Services requested assistance during a follow up interview.
June 10 — Odell — Attempted suicide investigated.
