‘Vino & Fido’ June 24

Join Hood River Adopt A Dog from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 24 for food, fun and games — for both humans and dogs — at Wy’east Vineyards, Hood River.



The annual event is to raise funds for the local nonprofit organization to help stray and abandoned dogs in the community. Among the many activities will be a bocce tournament, raffles and prizes, professional photo shoots and dog contests for wagging, costumes and peanut butter licking. Food, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages for humans will be for sale.

A $10 donation for adults is requested for entrance to the event; kids are free. Tickets will be available at the door. Well-behaved dogs are invited to attend.

This is Hood River Adopt A Dog’s 11th year of providing adoption and animal welfare services to the community. The nonprofit organization has a small paid staff and a large volunteer group providing care for all shelter dogs, and coordinating veterinary care and adoption services for unclaimed dogs at Hood River County’s Hukari Shelter in Odell.

For more information, call 541-354-1083 or visit at www.hoodriveradoptadog.org.