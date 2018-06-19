Yesteryears: Sailboarding big in 1988

1918 — 100 years ago

According to C.B. Green of the U.S. Employment Service, 1,250 strawberry pickers have been brought to Hood River already this season through government channels. They hail not only from Portland, but from practically every section of the state. The record is held by one family which came from Tennessee for the strawberry and fruit picking. There are now 288 high school boys and girls from Portland established in 10 camps, each under a competent leader.

Verbatim: Museum Holds Open House On June 24 A major observance of its part in the county’s 50 years of existence will be made by the local Hood River County Historical Society when it holds an open house at the newly-refurbished historical museum, located in the basement of the county courthouse, June 24. June 24 is the official date of Hood River County’s birth, according to a decision made in 1908 by the secretary of state. Residents have planned a series of activities to observe this landmark in county history. First observance will be the open house at the museum. Most other organizations will plan their celebrations around the Fourth of July weekend, when the county lends support to the major observance in Parkdale. In the museum, a staff of attendants from the historical society will be on hand to serve apple juice and refreshments, conduct tours of the paraphernalia gathered together during this county’s first half-century. Visitors will find furnishings and housewares in common use when the county was born. They will find documents and photographs concerning major landmarks and residents. One notable addition is a revolving display file that shows and tells the story of county officials, in brief biographical sketches. Another similar display traces the county’s industrial development, with copious illustrations, in photographs and words, of treasured eras in agriculture. — Hood River News, June 19, 1958

1928 — 90 years ago

This weekend the Hood River Creamery is introducing Coffee Nut Ice Cream, a new special, through its various dealers. A sample of this ice cream, sent to the News office, was much enjoyed on Monday, and left the entire force wishing for more.

1938 — 80 years ago

The city council has decided to apply for federal aid, through the PWA, for further improvement of Hood River streets, by applying oil-bound macadam. Many of the city’s dirt streets are included in the program, which is to cost the property owner about 60 cents per front foot, the PWA assuming the rest of the cost. The council presumes that nearly all persons owning property or residing on the streets named will be eager to participate in this proposed improvement, but, should any property owners object, their objection should be lodged at the city hall at as early as is convenient.

1948 — 70 years ago

The Hood River Employment Office states that 300 cherry pickers will be needed to start the season here on or about June 21. The basic price for picking, as set by growers of the state of Oregon, will be 3 cents a pound. Pickers are urged to sign up at the Hood River Employment Office on Cascade Avenue.

1958 — 60 years ago

If you are in a creamy mood, the dairies in Hood River County have an invitation out to you during June dairy month. George Alexander is storing baled hay and Dan Davies will show you how a one-man operator harvests hay. Pipeline milking and the new bulk holding tanks will also be on display. Alexanders’ will be open to inspections at 5, while Davies will welcome you at 6.

1968 — 50 years ago

First customers for Odell Sanitary District’s new $400,000 sewer system had hooked up this week, according to the district’s board of directors. The system was accepted as operational June 10 and letters were sent to residents on June 13 telling them the procedures for hooking onto the new system. They say anyone in the district may now proceed with hooking into the sewer.

1978 — 40 years ago

Whether two tennis courts or four are built this year by the City of Hood River near the Collins Field site on May Street will eventually be decided in the next few days by the “public,” judging from a discussion of the problem at Tuesday night’s council work session. Two lighted courts will definitely be installed. About $30,000 in federal grant money, received last year for the project, will see to that. But a crucial portion of additional money required to build four lighted courts instead of two still hasn’t turned up. The required sum is $10,000, and unless it materializes from somewhere before Tuesday’s meeting, the council will have no choice but to limit the project to two completed courts.

1988 — 30 years ago

Any doubts that sailboarding is having a major economic impact on the Columbia River Gorge should be allayed quickly by the latest regional study on this popular sport, related in draft form Thursday night by a University of Oregon research team. A total of 7,500 boardsailers visited the Gorge in 1987, the report states. That number is expected to climb; it’s the fastest growing water sport in the world, with retail equipment sales growing at 15 percent annually. In short, the study suggested, “The Gorge is to boardsailing what the Rockies and Alps are to skiing. Hood River, Bingen, White Salmon and The Dalles are the emerging Aspens and Vails of boardsailing.”

1998 — 20 years ago

Columbia Area Transit begins a new fixed-route service June 22, covering the most popular sections of Hood River as determined in last year’s trial runs. The route, for the entire summer, is scheduled for once in the morning and once in the afternoon, according to Linda Floyd, CAT director. Routes start at 18th and May, adjacent to Jackson Park.

2008 — 10 years ago

The biggest New York Yankees fans in Hood River County aren’t leaving. They just won’t have the signboard along Highway 35 to cheer, “Go Yanks!” On June 22, the home of that signboard, Santacroce’s Restaurant, will close, to make way for a new establishment. Santacroce’s is just off Highway 35 between Odell and Mt. Hood. Richard and Margaret Santacroce, bakers and chefs for the county since 1987, are retiring.

The 100th anniversary celebration of Hood River County brings a “Memory Sharing Town Hall and Birthday Cake Celebration” for the community Monday. The History Museum of Hood River County Centennial Committee hosts the event.

Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer