Small fire leads to I-84 lane closure Thursday

One lane of eastbound Interstate 84 is closed Thursday morning at Mitchell Point, three miles west of Hood River, as firefighters contain a fire, approximately half-acre in size, that started at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Oregon Department of Forestry, National Scenic Area, Hood River Fire Department and Westside Fire Department engines and personnel responded, and firefighters are in mop-up stage Thursday morning. No structures were threatened.

Oregon Department of Transportation has not yet issued an advisory for how long the freeway lane will be closed in the area. The restriction was mainly over concern for falling debris. Cause of the fire is not yet known; officials said lighting had been reported in the area, but the source and cause are still under investigation.

Drivers should proceed with caution in both directions on I-84.